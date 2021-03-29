 Skip to content
(Redfin) (redfin.com)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the scary tag for the 2 sets of stairs with no freaking hand rails?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's going to be expensive to get rid of all that childrens shiat.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was this like, Ozzy's 'starter home'?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Popular home
286,938 views"

Lol. No one lies like a realtor on commission.
 
criscodisco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why are the mirrors over the bed those crappy wavy plexiglass kind?  I'd think if the whole idea is to watch yourself banging, that a funhouse effect would be the last thing you'd want.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

leeto2: Was this like, Ozzy's 'starter home'?


Earl of F*cking Darkness.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

criscodisco: Why are the mirrors over the bed those crappy wavy plexiglass kind?  I'd think if the whole idea is to watch yourself banging, that a funhouse effect would be the last thing you'd want.


Yeah, but if you position yourself just right, your nob can look huge.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmm, so every other room still has staging furniture in it, that was clearly left there by the current owner.  Except the sex dunge - err, basement is conspicuously stripped bare.
 
forteblast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The lower level includes four widows and an outside entrance.

Sooo... are the widows buried in the backyard cemetery, or...?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ever since I was a little kid 49ers fan, I've imagined that all Raiders fans live in similar monochromatically macabre environments.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's surprisingly well done. I'm a little concerned about the owner's level of OCD overshadowing their actual enjoyment of the macabre.

I just realized my brother lives really close to there, I need to have him drive by and check it out.
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This place has potential, but a basement dungeon is on my list of must haves.
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: leeto2: Was this like, Ozzy's 'starter home'?

Earl of F*cking Darkness.


Or Rob Zombie.
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Popular home
286,938 views"

Lol. No one lies like a realtor on commission.


It's the website counting page views. Check it now, and behold the Power of Fark.
 
ArkPanda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is our local WTF house. Yes, the second floor is a trailer.
https://www.redfin.com/ID/Middleton/2​2​0-S-Paradise-Ave-83644/home/117019724
 
Shadyman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't open that door in the basement.
 
spin359
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I could see glen danzig at the door asking if we can make the elf blood flow upwards....
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's a little bright inside but other than that it's kinda nice.
 
germ78
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's pretty cool if you're into a goth lifestyle. Otherwise, it looks like the Munsters go suburbia.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This would go for 500k and 100K over asking in 48 hours in Austin.

This isn't a real estate joke link is it?

Is it snakes? It's snakes right?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stabler? More like "Un-Stabler" amiright?
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow, the Addams Family really downgraded.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


....k
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Football
Crosses
Death


Must be a Republican.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x282]

....k


I guess it helps if you want to make sure you're not f*cking a vampire.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So there are mirrors covering 270 degrees around the bed. Weird but not the absolute worst. The edges of the bed look like they took metal edging to allow rope/chains to stay on. I'd hate to roll over in bed and have my foot catch that metal.

/not sure if freaked out or jealous

ssl.cdn-redfin.comView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Thosw: Stabler? More like "Un-Stabler" amiright?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm impressed by his collection of Raiders uniforms.  He's got Stabler, Bo, Tim Brown and Jack Tatum.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Football
Crosses
Death

Must be a Republican.


I know right, it must be so weird to be so obsessed about something.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Football
Crosses
Death


Must be a Republican.


Worse.  A Raiders fan.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder why they're selling.  Did they die?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Is the scary tag for the 2 sets of stairs with no freaking hand rails?


Go up the stairs on all fours.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was horrified by the wall to wall carpet in the basement, what kind of monster does that?

/There is a water heater down there.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The lawn could use some work.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Prince of Anguish would like some more pizza bagels, please.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not trying' to tell you how to do your job, but that "security gate" on the garage seems like it'd be rather easy to circumvent...especially at the very bottom.

ssl.cdn-redfin.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's plenty of time to be dead when you are actually dead, no need to rush things.
 
balial [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
anyone else reminded of the paperboy game?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wait until you see the pool
Fark user imageView Full Size

Too late.  Danzig just bought the place.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


spiderwalk extra?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Thosw: Stabler? More like "Un-Stabler" amiright?

[Fark user image image 264x191]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm guessing there has been more than one bondage video shot in this basement.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

balial: anyone else reminded of the paperboy game?


I am now that you said it.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Destructor: SpectroBoy: Is the scary tag for the 2 sets of stairs with no freaking hand rails?

Go up the stairs on all fours.


And expose my nethers to an assault? I don't think so.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ less than a minute ago  

germ78: It's pretty cool if you're into a goth lifestyle. Otherwise, it looks like the Munsters go suburbia.


As an old-school original goth, let me assure you that this is not goth. This is the kind of hokey thing you find in Hell, Michigan. We're not that tacky or cheeseball.

And most of us wouldn't decorate our homes with football players' portraits and jerseys, either. Goths aren't known for being big sports fans.

We'd have COLOR in there. Deep reds, dark purples, that sort of thing. This place is done up in a football team's colors with white as the primary color-- not something you'd find in a goth's home.

This is more like what a hair metal type would have. This is an up-jumped headbanger's digs. Maybe a tacky prostitute who works as a dominatrix?

There are certain elements a goth might keep, but most of us would give the place some style. Goth doesn't mean monochrome. A goth would live in something more like the Addams' family house (from the show, not the movies) with wild decor, colorful things, and a lot less white.
 
