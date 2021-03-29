 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KHQ Spokane) Video Montana man takes a lap through convenience store on his horse. Even weirder, other patrons scarcely bat an eye. But then again, this is Montana   (khq.com) divider line
22
    More: Video, Town Pump, Transport, unmasked mystery man, Horse, Montana, video, trusty steed, Facebook  
•       •       •

334 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2021 at 6:35 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Say hullo to mah li'l friend, Pardner
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It was Dutch doing some recon. He has a plan.
 
neongoats
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I always imagined that they had horse-thru windows at stores and restaurants in Montana.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The man was there with his horse to buy a box of XXXL condoms and a shiatload of lube.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

skinink: The man was there with his horse to buy a box of XXXL condoms and a shiatload of lube.


Hay now...
 
MontanaTristar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I live nearby this, this is not the type of crazy we have to worry about
 
JAYoung
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Earl!
Clean-up on isle three.
 
Dadoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Montana's legislature is absolutely insane, right now, and this is what they choose to report on?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Had the horse pissed like, well, a racehorse, it would have wrecked thousands of dollars in inventory.  That asshole should be placed in stocks outside of city hall for that stunt.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i thought that said Madonna. I need another drink
 
dryknife
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Hey! Someone get that crazy asshole and the horse he rode in on out of here! I'm the one trying to fake a fugue state!"

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KiwDaWabbit: It was Dutch doing some recon. He has a plan.


I watched 'The Plan'. You know what I learned about the cylons? They had no plan.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My dad did this at a bar in Wyoming in the 70's.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"No papers?"
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skinink: The man was there with his horse to buy a box of XXXL condoms and a shiatload of lube.


pretty sure that's legal in Montana.
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm gonna' take my horse to the old Town Pump !
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I used to work at a 24-hour dive bar in a mining/cow town. Every January there was a cowboy gathering, and it was an annual tradition to try riding a horse through as many bars as possible. I saw a horse inside that bar two different years.

But that was also a biker bar and the owner would let motorcycles stay inside overnight if they were too drunk to ride home. So I saw a lot more motorcycles than horses inside that bar. Quite a few jackasses, too.
Fark user imageView Full Size

The things I put up with.
(He's actually backing his bike out in this photo)
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Hi-yo, Silver Bullet! Away!"

"Who was that mysterious unmasked man, anyway?"
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He didn't even buy anything? What a jerk.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was the horse at least wearing a mask?
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I mean, the local courthouse had a hitching post that had seen recent use.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He was on his way to spend a year in college.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.