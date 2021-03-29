 Skip to content
(The Intercept)   Coronavirus outbreak among workers at Covid-19 vaccine production facility   (theintercept.com)
    Ironic, Occupational safety and health, Local union, Influenza vaccine, Health care, Chris Shanyfelt, Catalent's Bloomington facility, vaccine filling facility  
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think this might be the very first time I've ever seen correct usage of the Ironic tag.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks like we get to hangout here on Melancholy Hill a bit longer yet...
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sooooo...are they not vaccinated? Or worse, they are?

/dnrtfa
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is one time when "don't get high on your own supply" is bad advice.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What kind of dumbasses didnt think that vaccinating the guys actually producing the vaccine was a good idea? Oh right, government.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tuxq: Sooooo...are they not vaccinated? Or worse, they are?

/dnrtfa


I'll go with not.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lolmao500: What kind of dumbasses didnt think that vaccinating the guys actually producing the vaccine was a good idea? Oh right, government.


STFU already.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's always those few doorknob lickers.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It was the construction workers building the facility. Not the actual vaccine producers implied by subby. And the exposure happened in December before there was much vaccine deployment.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lolmao500: What kind of dumbasses didnt think that vaccinating the guys actually producing the vaccine was a good idea? Oh right, government.


They were smart enough to vaccine their hospital workers first.  Perhaps they regarded vaccine workers as just replaceable drones.  Or maybe they just didn't realize the vulnerability of the supply chain and the need to protect it.  This will be a learning moment for them.  Hopefully.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OrangeSnapper: lolmao500: What kind of dumbasses didnt think that vaccinating the guys actually producing the vaccine was a good idea? Oh right, government.

They were smart enough to vaccine their hospital workers first.  Perhaps they regarded vaccine workers as just replaceable drones.  Or maybe they just didn't realize the vulnerability of the supply chain and the need to protect it.  This will be a learning moment for them.  Hopefully.


Or maybe as another commenter pointed out this is just old news and they didn't have any vaccine to give out back then.
 
