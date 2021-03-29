 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lincoln Journal Star)   Pro Life Tip: A backhoe is not an ambulance, especially when you're drunk, Drew   (journalstar.com) divider line
17
    More: Silly, Eye color, 32-year-old, White people, Officer Erin Spilker, front-end loader, Eye, 40-year-old man, Black hair  
•       •       •

399 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2021 at 9:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No good deed goes unpunished.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno.  With the obesity rate in the U.S. a backhoes might be needed as ambulances.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A front-end loader is not a backhoe, either.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That really could have used some more research into what led up to the fateful trip and if the man in the bucket was actually injured-injured or kinda drunk-injured.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: That really could have used some more research into what led up to the fateful trip and if the man in the bucket was actually injured-injured or kinda drunk-injured.


If I were a betting man I'd wager decent money the man was brought to the hospital by the very vehicle and operator that necessitated the trip.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A year from now you'll be WISHING you could brag about this!

Except for the blocking the ambulance bay part.  That's kind of a dick move.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how I got gonorrhea.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, with a 15 year license suspension, he might have thought this was a work around. I mean, if you aren't allowed to drive, might as well drink.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just brought to mind
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bruce Springsteen's love child? 

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
i.discogs.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Backhoe is something something something than a fronthoe- amirite?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He was impaired, obviously. But not in his sense of responsibility to his fellows. There but for the grace of whidkey, etc.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Whiskey

/ironically, I'm only drunk on beer tonight
 
X-Geek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pro Life Tip?

His backhoe, his choice!
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nebraska. Like Florida, but more farm machinery, fewer retired Jews.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Backhoe is something something something than a fronthoe- amirite?


If your hoe is on the front, it is an excavator.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Says you.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.