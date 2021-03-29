 Skip to content
(Slate)   Coolest spots to get a COVID shot: Poets' Corner in Westminster Abbey, the foot of Rio's Christ the Redeemer Statue, Swiss tour boats, Aqueduct Racetrack, Yankee Stadium, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and some random clinic but with Yo-Yo Ma on cello   (slate.com) divider line
33
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...a drive thru in a county expo building...
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm having to settle for the CVS by my house.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, and here I just got mine in my arm...
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are awesome wherever you get it. Even if you are an asshole.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under the bridge downtown?
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw him tell the story the other day (Yo Yo Ma).  he said he happened to have the cello in his car and for insurance reasons, he can't just leave it in the car.  so he took it with him (inside the place), and during the 15 minute waiting period he was like, "well, I can just sit here for 15 minutes or, heck, the cello is with me, sssssooo.......I just started playing.  and other people started gathering around me and it seemed like they enjoyed it, so, I just kept playing."

"One guy, when i was done siad, 'hey, you're pretty good on that thing'."

*cue Ma laughing maniacally*
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Westminster Abbey/Hogwarts.     Already got the vaccine.  There's always the Brazilian booster.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The basketball court of the community center where I got my vaccines was the coolest place in the world to me.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A shot in the arm for tourism...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
List fails without "hospital conference room".

/That's where I got mine
 
radiovox [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kentucky Horse Park
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm having to settle for the CVS by my house.


Im having to settle for a CVS an hour and a half away.  Annnddddd Im good with that TBH. FL opened up eligibility to 40+ today. Im getting in before they open it up to 16+ next week.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rickythepenguin: I saw him tell the story the other day (Yo Yo Ma).  he said he happened to have the cello in his car and for insurance reasons, he can't just leave it in the car.  so he took it with him (inside the place), and during the 15 minute waiting period he was like, "well, I can just sit here for 15 minutes or, heck, the cello is with me, sssssooo.......I just started playing.  and other people started gathering around me and it seemed like they enjoyed it, so, I just kept playing."

"One guy, when i was done siad, 'hey, you're pretty good on that thing'."

*cue Ma laughing maniacally*


That's cool, other than the gathering around me part.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gymnasium at a local community center for me.

It felt like I was being processed into City 17.

Half Life 2 - Dr Wallace Breen Propaganda
Youtube ygHxtdCM4Xg
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some enormous clinic a half hour away.  They were cranking people though like it was a competition  Even made appointments for the second shot.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rickythepenguin: I saw him tell the story the other day (Yo Yo Ma).  he said he happened to have the cello in his car and for insurance reasons, he can't just leave it in the car.  so he took it with him (inside the place), and during the 15 minute waiting period he was like, "well, I can just sit here for 15 minutes or, heck, the cello is with me, sssssooo.......I just started playing.  and other people started gathering around me and it seemed like they enjoyed it, so, I just kept playing."

"One guy, when i was done siad, 'hey, you're pretty good on that thing'."

*cue Ma laughing maniacally*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's always room for cello.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He (Yo-yo) regularly shows up in random spots in Western Mass.  He was on the back of a flatbed a few months back playing for hospital workers there.


/the Berkshires
//nice place if you have $
///otherwise kinda redneck dumpy
 
LesterB
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I guess the giant community center room in the Bronx where I got mine just can't compare.

/happy to have it though
//and a free donut every day!
///at least when Passover is finished
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One of the local universities, as there's no sportsball going in, opened up their arena to the local big hospital.  4000 people last weekend (with the 2nd shot scheduled there in a couple of weeks). The longest part of the whole process (other than the 'sit here for 15 min so we can see that you didn't die...') was the walk in from the parking garage.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have to give Yo-Yo Ma massive credit because he managed to make me love a song I hated.  Or at least one particular arrangement.  Due to the trauma of being in the pit orchestra for The Sound of Music in high school I pretty much can't stand the songs from that show.

However he did this with some friends.

Yo-Yo Ma, Chris Botti - My Favorite Things (Video)
Youtube q7JEUetg8lE
 
Geordiebloke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Westminster Abbey/Hogwarts.     Already got the vaccine.  There's always the Brazilian booster.


Problem is, Westminster is about 300 miles from the main exterior shooting location (Alnwick Castle, Northumberland) but of a trek for your Brazil boost, but you never know.
 
Gonz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

radiovox: The Kentucky Horse Park


Bougie vax. Totally different crowd getting The Red Mile vaccine.
 
12349876
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Former CompUSA is cool too. Right?  RIght!?!
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I just got back from getting my first vaccine at a mental health recovery hospital. And during the 15-minute wait after the vaccine, we were all regaled with stories of one trans man's journey through menopause twice.

To be honest, I thought the appointment would be even more interesting than that.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The New Hampshire Motor Speedway was pretty cool

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I got to stand in line for 1:05 at the NYS Fairgrounds. My surgically repaired back said arrrggghh.  At least they had their act together by the time I went for the second shot, that was a less than 10 minute wait.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: List fails without "hospital conference room".

/That's where I got mine


yup, same here.  same hospital i was born at (Phoenix Indian hospital).  it was weird - the place hadn't changed a bit.  the gift shot still had the cheesy made in China fake pottery and kachinas and stupid dreamcatchers and so on.  the outer era where i used to play literally had not changed.  weird. time machine.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My wife got hers at one of the hospitals her company owns;  they converted the parking lot to a huge drive thru thing, very efficiently run.  then my mom and MIL, they both got appointments at the Arizona Cardianls stadium.  wife drove them and said it was also very efficient.

a few weeks ago some friends also got times at Cardinals Stadium, on the "if you volunteer for 8 hours, your reward is a guaranteed shot" program.  one got a 3PM to 11PM (!!!!!) slot, and the other drew the unfortunate, I think he said 4AM (!) to 12PM shot.  I guess they were a 24 hour operation.  "Yeah, good news, i got an volunteer/shot slot!  bad news: 4 farking AM?"
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 minute ago  

12349876: Former CompUSA is cool too. Right?  RIght!?!


Yes, but it's no LA Fitness basketball court. With, oddly, the regular gym operating on the other side of a glass wall so the eloi could watch the morlochs*.


*Which way round that was I'm not entirely sure
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size


The Berlin Velodrome is not just a cool place for a vaccination, it's the name of my Queen-Kraftwerk cover band
 
