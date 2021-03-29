 Skip to content
 
(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   ...and then it exploded (with entirely too calm video)   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
25
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, nothing suspicious about that at all.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats one way to get rid of evidence...
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forgot he had his mix tape in his pocket and put it in the car for safe keeping.
 
mirthfather [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Yep, nothing suspicious about that at all.


Someone's got some 'splainin' to do.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA left a bit to be desired. Were those the people who drove the car up to the pump in the first place?
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: TFA left a bit to be desired. Were those the people who drove the car up to the pump in the first place?


This!

It's like the dude tossed a firecracker into the vehicle or something.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My money is on rolling one-pot meth lab for what caused the explosion.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought maybe he threw his phone in the window, I've done that a couple times. As he didn't seem to be expecting an explosion.

Then they mention they took off running rather than seeking help so then thought arson.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: TFA left a bit to be desired. Were those the people who drove the car up to the pump in the first place?


I think so.. It said two people ran from the fire. At least the video did. And it makes it look like they were in the car originally. But it's not some kind of accident, because the guy who looks like he threw something in was WAY too calm once the explosion happened. Like someone said upthread, that's one way to destroy evidence. Especially when you use a gas station to get the nice extra fire from the flammable liquids in the area.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Those guys are super chill.

They see me 'splodin, they be hatin'.
 
phishrace
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: TFA left a bit to be desired. Were those the people who drove the car up to the pump in the first place?


I'm going to say yes, they drove the car there, it was stolen and police will not be able to extract any fingerprints from the remains of the vehicle.

Bad guys have to be loving the pandemic. Walking around with your hood up and a mask over your face is 'normal'. Cameras? Who cares? Let's torch this thing.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dyhchong: As he didn't seem to be expecting an explosion.


He was expecting something, the way he calmly moved to the back of the car after the initial jump. That guy didn't really seem worried at all, IMHO.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Impressed...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is fine.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Car Fire Sets Baldwin Park Gas Station Ablaze
Youtube pDax9UQLkX0


Better video quality, a bit more info.

Authorities have said nobody was hurt.
=Smidge=
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: BigNumber12: TFA left a bit to be desired. Were those the people who drove the car up to the pump in the first place?

I think so.. It said two people ran from the fire. At least the video did. And it makes it look like they were in the car originally. But it's not some kind of accident, because the guy who looks like he threw something in was WAY too calm once the explosion happened. Like someone said upthread, that's one way to destroy evidence. Especially when you use a gas station to get the nice extra fire from the flammable liquids in the area.


Right, I wasn't thinking "accident," was wondering if they were the ones who drove it up (disposing of a vehicle), or if the driver was inside the store when two guys torched his car (retaliation or similar).
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Smidge204: [YouTube video: Car Fire Sets Baldwin Park Gas Station Ablaze]

Better video quality, a bit more info.

Authorities have said nobody was hurt.
=Smidge=


Nice to hear them openly speculating like barflies watching TV instead of sticking to the facts like a news show would do.
 
JesseL
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cool guys don't look at explosions. The blow shiat up and they walk away.
 
morg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dyhchong: I thought maybe he threw his phone in the window, I've done that a couple times. As he didn't seem to be expecting an explosion.

Then they mention they took off running rather than seeking help so then thought arson.


I'm thinking that he doused the inside with gas a first. Based on internet videos the people that use gas to start a fire always seem to be surprised by what happens.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bunch of f*cktards in California.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tossed a firework inside as a prank?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: Tossed a firework inside as a prank?


A firework wouldn't cause a large, billowing fireball a split second after the flash like that. As morg noted, this looks like gasoline was put into the car cabin first.
 
scalpod
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Two people ran from the car when it began burning near a fuel pump."

Uh huh. They *ran*.
 
