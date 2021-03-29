 Skip to content
(Twitter)   It's like a superbowl victory celebration, but after actually doing something useful   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
Good job guys!
 
dothemath
Fark user imageView Full Size


"So you think you can just strut around in your Mashhour is number 1 shirt?"
 
groppet [TotalFark]
Nice one, next 50 rounds on Evergreen.
 
chewd
Those guys just saved the world economy billions of dollars.

Maybe they'll get a free drink at the local pub or something.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
Boo! I was promised we were gonna blow the shiat out of it!
 
HappyGryphon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Good for these guys!  Thanks for getting the dildos and TP flowing again.  :)
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size


What a non useful Tugboat may look like.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
They should have used flying water tankers to float it out.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
My Professional Tug Team would have gotten that ship unfarked in half the time the mash boors took.

And if you follow professional tug boats, don't go in a tug bar
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Surprised that the captain and possibly the canal pilots have not been arrested and charged yet.
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
eurotrader: Surprised that the captain and possibly the canal pilots have not been arrested and charged yet.


I thought the captain was not the one in charge when the canal pilots were piloting.
 
kbronsito
eurotrader: Surprised that the captain and possibly the canal pilots have not been arrested and charged yet.


Who pays for all of this? Does the insurance of the shipping company cover any of the damages to Egypt (and the other boats that had to wait)? Even if it does allow for such coverage, I assume there'd be an out for negligence and such.
 
X-Geek
kbronsito: eurotrader: Surprised that the captain and possibly the canal pilots have not been arrested and charged yet.

Who pays for all of this? Does the insurance of the shipping company cover any of the damages to Egypt (and the other boats that had to wait)? Even if it does allow for such coverage, I assume there'd be an out for negligence and such.


Most policies don't cover acts of Osiris.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
Harry Freakstorm: My Professional Tug Team would have gotten that ship unfarked in half the time the mash boors took.

And if you follow professional tug boats, don't go in a tug bar


I'm assuming a tug bar is like where Robert Kraft got busted.
 
Headso
The Egyptian Team of the Tug boat "Mashhour" (pronounced mash- hoor)

I'm sorry the card says moops
 
abhorrent1
I bet subby says "sportsball" a lot.
 
Headso
eurotrader: Surprised that the captain and possibly the canal pilots have not been arrested and charged yet.


I can't find out who the captain is, oddly there's a bunch of stories on who the captain isn't but they never tell you who it is.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
Shame "The Mash Report" was canceled.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
They deflated the boat?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
I might as well share these before I date them from my phone:


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
I kept hoping that somehow Tim B @ Sea would be the hero.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
chewd: Those guys just saved the world economy billions of dollars.

Maybe they'll get a free drink at the local pub or something.


Free hookah and some really strong tea
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
let the dildo's flow
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
*delete them
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Are they saying "Gimmie a lotta head"? Because that does seem appropriate.
 
