(BBC)   Darkest Enid Blyton story EVAR. (Tag is for saving lives)   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK surprise me. How did Enid Blyton tie into that?
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We never really knew each other anyway.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Comic Strip Presents 2x01 Five Go Mad on Mescalin
Youtube o9jTPHo_73g
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mjjt: OK surprise me. How did Enid Blyton tie into that?


The Famous Five books.
 
chawco
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sign your donor cards. Its the right thing to do. Nobody is going to let you die because you are a donor (inhave seen this argument many times and its terrible). In the mean time, the remainder of your meat-sack can save and improve many lives.

Have you ever lived on dialysis? I have, and it sucks. I've so seen people languishing waiting for hearts and lungs, and then the hope in their families when they get that life saving transplant.

Refusal to sign a donor card is supremely selfish.  People have many excuses not to but... fo any of those excuses.march the possibility that multiple people can be saved? Can you really justify lettingnother people die for whatever reluctance you have?

Sign the card, and feel.smug.like you're a good person. it costs you nothing. It harms you not at all. And it can help others more than you will ever know.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good headline, Subby.  You deserve a helping of scones with lashings of cream.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chawco: Sign your donor cards. Its the right thing to do. Nobody is going to let you die because you are a donor (inhave seen this argument many times and its terrible). In the mean time, the remainder of your meat-sack can save and improve many lives.

Have you ever lived on dialysis? I have, and it sucks. I've so seen people languishing waiting for hearts and lungs, and then the hope in their families when they get that life saving transplant.

Refusal to sign a donor card is supremely selfish.  People have many excuses not to but... fo any of those excuses.march the possibility that multiple people can be saved? Can you really justify lettingnother people die for whatever reluctance you have?

Sign the card, and feel.smug.like you're a good person. it costs you nothing. It harms you not at all. And it can help others more than you will ever know.


One our maritime provinces just went to active opt out for organ donation.  Default is you're a donor.

I've had my card signed for years.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Good headline, Subby.  You deserve a helping of scones with lashings of cream.


And some for Timmy the dog!
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whatshisname: mjjt: OK surprise me. How did Enid Blyton tie into that?

The Famous Five books.

The Famous Five books.


Nothing is obscure on Fark
 
chawco
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NearCanuck: chawco: Sign your donor cards. Its the right thing to do. Nobody is going to let you die because you are a donor (inhave seen this argument many times and its terrible). In the mean time, the remainder of your meat-sack can save and improve many lives.

Have you ever lived on dialysis? I have, and it sucks. I've so seen people languishing waiting for hearts and lungs, and then the hope in their families when they get that life saving transplant.

Refusal to sign a donor card is supremely selfish.  People have many excuses not to but... fo any of those excuses.march the possibility that multiple people can be saved? Can you really justify lettingnother people die for whatever reluctance you have?

Sign the card, and feel.smug.like you're a good person. it costs you nothing. It harms you not at all. And it can help others more than you will ever know.

One our maritime provinces just went to active opt out for organ donation.  Default is you're a donor.

I've had my card signed for years.


good for them. This is as it should be.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Five go straight to hell or laughing at that.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
*for
 
Pert
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mjjt: OK surprise me. How did Enid Blyton tie into that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
