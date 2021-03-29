 Skip to content
For a moment last week, the Pope was a 2-year-old girl
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't recognize her authority. This is the one true Pope.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Careful kid, last time someone did that we had a Crusade!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unhand the Papal thought catcher!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Put her on the rack!
 
Smidge204
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nah, they're just blowing smoke.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pope to Kid as he laughs: Lol kid, Exodus 20:15, though shall not steal, say hi to Satan for me :D
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"HA HA  HA HA HA!  Vinnie, get over here!  See that kid over there?  Yeah.  That one.  Get Joey, Paulie, and the gang to go make a visit to the family later on.  Capisce?  Leave no witnesses...."
 
Advernaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There is nothing adorable about introducing a child to a Catholic priest.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Last week...? Is that code for "over four years ago?"

The tweet's dated March 22, 2017.
 
bughunter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now we can pray to the newly canonized Saint Princess Sparklepony!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Last week...? Is that code for "over four years ago?"

The tweet's dated March 22, 2017.


This actually happens a lot here.  People see the month and date but not the year.  Lots of submitted articles that are X years and two or three days old.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Every man, woman, and child on this planet is a genuine and authorized Pope.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sources say the Pope's guard quickly retrieved the highjacked cloth only moments before the little girl realized that was the source of his unnatural powers....
 
Mouser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, it's not stampeding cattle through the Vatican, but the kid's off to a good start.
 
lurkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Put her on the rack!


Did you already try the soft cushions?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was hoping it would be the bigger hat.

Of course, that wouldn't be so easy for a 2 year old to swipe.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Geotpf: FormlessOne: Last week...? Is that code for "over four years ago?"

The tweet's dated March 22, 2017.

This actually happens a lot here.  People see the month and date but not the year.  Lots of submitted articles that are X years and two or three days old.


I'm guilty of it myself.  I have only a small number of greenlights, and one of them is tainted.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now she's'a da Pope.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bondith: Geotpf: FormlessOne: Last week...? Is that code for "over four years ago?"

The tweet's dated March 22, 2017.

This actually happens a lot here.  People see the month and date but not the year.  Lots of submitted articles that are X years and two or three days old.

I'm guilty of it myself.  I have only a small number of greenlights, and one of them is tainted.


Tainted subs? Oh.
Tainted subs!

Now you ought to run away.
You should - run away.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe little kids shouldn't be presented to get kissed from strangers.   This is why the church has a pedophile problem.  They don't respect boundaries.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bondith: Geotpf: FormlessOne: Last week...? Is that code for "over four years ago?"

The tweet's dated March 22, 2017.

This actually happens a lot here.  People see the month and date but not the year.  Lots of submitted articles that are X years and two or three days old.

I'm guilty of it myself.  I have only a small number of greenlights, and one of them is tainted.


Me, too. Hey, it was news to me.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Bondith: Geotpf: FormlessOne: Last week...? Is that code for "over four years ago?"

The tweet's dated March 22, 2017.

This actually happens a lot here.  People see the month and date but not the year.  Lots of submitted articles that are X years and two or three days old.

I'm guilty of it myself.  I have only a small number of greenlights, and one of them is tainted.

Me, too. Hey, it was news to me.


Yep. It's why I merely pointed it out instead of calling for the brutal public flogging of the clearly-malicious subby.

I mean, I'm still good with flogging subby, mind you, but it can be private. That'd be fine.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Bondith: Geotpf: FormlessOne: Last week...? Is that code for "over four years ago?"

The tweet's dated March 22, 2017.

This actually happens a lot here.  People see the month and date but not the year.  Lots of submitted articles that are X years and two or three days old.

I'm guilty of it myself.  I have only a small number of greenlights, and one of them is tainted.

Me, too. Hey, it was news to me.


UhHmm, *Not* News.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark the pope and his criminal kiddie-diddling crime syndicate
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lonomoholo: Fark the pope and his criminal kiddie-diddling crime syndicate


Mmmm.  I bet he'd *like* that.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
doubt puff has ever been a 2 yr old little girl
 
