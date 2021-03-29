 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Your child's bluetooth night light is all fun and games until your neighbor beams their poRn through it (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Topological space, following morning Dawn, Sleep, Sound, Dawn Lothian, Lighting, Uniformly connected space, Nightlight  
•       •       •

619 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2021 at 12:57 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would think she's horrified every time she looks in the mirror.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHY WOULD YOU TAKE A PICTURE THAT CLOSE?!? AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Was she in the porn?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I would think she's horrified every time she looks in the mirror.


sounds like somebody's speaking from experience
 
Headso
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Guy jerking off in the other apartment: "damn, the sounds isn't working on this video either, wtf"
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You don't need a Bluetooth nightlight.
 
genner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is why you get wired headsets people.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

maddog2030: Was she in the porn?


That's what I Was thinking
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is this a Lindsey Lohan aeticle?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A good neighbor will do that.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now even Birdhouse in Your Soul has a porn parody?  Is nothing sacred?!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Skeletor Mom has had too much plastic surgery.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
sounds pretty funny to me
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Somebody farked that!
 
flamesfan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: You don't need a Bluetooth nightlight.


Next thing you know you will have a bluetooth toothbrush.
 
p51d007
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm surprised more people don't get hacked.  Every year one of the #1 passwords people
still use is 123456, password  and so on.
I keep my BT & wireless non broadcasting, but if you turn it on, you will see a LOT of BT or
wireless devices active.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sound to me like the neighbor was politely telling her that it's a bad idea to leave an open unpaired bluetooth speaker turned on.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MillionDollarMo: You don't need a Bluetooth nightlight.


Getting a kick out of this thread, since I'm posting from my Bluetooth blender.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.