 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Remember when we ended Covid one year ago?   (twitter.com) divider line
54
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

1755 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2021 at 1:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I find it tough to trust people who talk with their eyes closed.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hey, look! It's somebody else that people should stop taking seriously!
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That man has a mouth like a torn pocket.  Or maybe he was the inspiration for muppets' mouths that are fully half of their faces.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait wait wait... God was wrong?
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tampabay.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give him credit, subby: He did blow the wind of God on COVID:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image image 425x212]
Hey, look! It's somebody else that people should stop taking seriously!


Fark user imageView Full Size

I dunno, seems kinda cute.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give him credit, subby: He did actually do the work of blowing the "wind of God" on COVID:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Give him credit, subby: He did actually do the work of blowing the "wind of God" on COVID:

[Fark user image 850x542]


Dammit, Fark.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gawd bless Kenneth Copeland! He was right and all those doctors, nurses, public health officials, mask wearers, scientists, newscasters, false-prophets, members of the public at large, print journalists, etc. were and continue to be wrong.

There is no other explanation for it. Copeland prayed on it. How could Covid possibly be anything other than a lie after that? They're just lucky Copeland held off and didn't pray for them to disappear.

Wait a sec. Why didn't he do that? That would have made sense.

I'm starting to wonder if Copeland is some kind of a con man.

I'm so confused.
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
filmdaily.coView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Satan made God his biatch.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: MattytheMouse: [Fark user image image 425x212]
Hey, look! It's somebody else that people should stop taking seriously!

[Fark user image image 369x750]
I dunno, seems kinda cute.


I just threw up in my mouth a little

Cause of my Tesla stock price
 
KierzanDax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Give him credit, subby: He did blow the wind of God on COVID:

[Fark user image 850x542]


Worst. Blow Job. Evar.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Southern Dandy: Looks like Satan made God his biatch.


Either that, or it was God all along.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought by Fark Law, any Copeland thread had to have the Creepy tag?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Algebrat: MattytheMouse: [Fark user image image 425x212]
Hey, look! It's somebody else that people should stop taking seriously!

[Fark user image image 369x750]
I dunno, seems kinda cute.

I just threw up in my mouth a little

Cause of my Tesla stock price


My stocks in Tesla have been blowing up!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I find it tough to trust people who talk with their eyes closed.


they are talking to god, duh
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image image 425x212]
Hey, look! It's somebody else that people should stop taking seriously!


That's about when I stopped following him on Twitter.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You have to buy the magic soup if you want Jesus to help you survive the 'rona...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image image 425x212]
Hey, look! It's somebody else that people should stop taking seriously!


More like Elan wanted to goose the stock market to help himself. Right now he's trying to do the same thing for bitcoin.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh I remember him laughing at when he was told Biden won the election.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: You have to buy the magic soup if you want Jesus to help you survive the 'rona...

[Fark user image image 425x239]


I could watch videos if Jim Bakker eating his food buckets all day. 
Vic Berger Presents Jim Bakker's Buckets
Youtube rOH37W0jPpA
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Give him credit, subby: He did actually do the work of blowing the "wind of God" on COVID:

[Fark user image image 850x542]


Wind of God you say?
Best of Farting Meeting III
Youtube hicn7lUbrTg
 
xalres
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nobody posted the death metal version? You're slipping, Fark.

Judgement on COVID-19 goes HEAVY METAL [Kenneth Copeland Remix] [I Demand]
Youtube 0JPRvxTjfOk
 
omg bbq
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image image 425x212]
Hey, look! It's somebody else that people should stop taking seriously!


This farking idiot.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

40 degree day: MattytheMouse: [Fark user image image 425x212]
Hey, look! It's somebody else that people should stop taking seriously!

More like Elan wanted to goose the stock market to help himself. Right now he's trying to do the same thing for bitcoin.


Bitcoin...? Pfft, nerd... Every other worthwhile grifter has moved on to NTFs.
 
Gratch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The metal remix is amazing.

Judgement on COVID-19 goes HEAVY METAL [Kenneth Copeland Remix] [I Demand]
Youtube 0JPRvxTjfOk
 
NobleHam
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: You have to buy the magic soup if you want Jesus to help you survive the 'rona...

[Fark user image 425x239]


I think it's important to ask ourselves: if surviving the endtimes means eating gallons of Jim Bakker's "soup," do we really want to live?
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ken Copeland's Wind Of God REMIX - WTFBRAHH
Youtube m2s0nB2VPvs

Covid 19 was a banger.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It sure is astounding that these Evangelical Con Artist Christians are always wailing against witchcraft right before they cast out Satan with incantations and gestures.

/ Cleric spells are magic and therefore satanic! Right?
 
Cormee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Are his eyes ok?
 
That KY Girl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My paternal grandfather was that kind of preacher. An awful, screaming, holy terror who wreaked havoc on my dad. Dad is better now since the old man died 30 years ago, but I can still see remnants of the abuse in his eyes.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cormee: Are his eyes ok?


He's got Milhouse eyes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cormee: Are his eyes ok?


No, they're burning holes in his own face. Quick! Someone get him some miracle spring water to cool them!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe it's our fault because we passed off God by not sending this guy money?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Cormee: Are his eyes ok?

He's got Milhouse eyes.
[Fark user image 350x261]


Thanks for the earworm...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I remember it all being a Democratic hoax.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I remember it all being a Democratic hoax.


You'd think a party that could fake 560,000 deaths could win more elections...
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why is it that a face like this immediately gives me the creeps

Fark user imageView Full Size


while it obviously makes others give him their money?
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We could do a lot for the mental health of this country by not giving these clearly mentally ill morons a platform.
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Cormee: Are his eyes ok?

No, they're burning holes in his own face. Quick! Someone get him some miracle spring water to cool them!
[Fark user image image 425x239]


I always wonder, if people call and really ask for the free water and don't donate, will they get their water? I know they'll then get enough letters asking for money to kill an entire forest, but just, will they get the water?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That guy has a really big mouth.  Also, is praying like casting a spell? Because it looks like he is trying to perform magic.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: We could do a lot for the mental health of this country by not giving these clearly mentally ill morons a platform.


i think you mean "...by not allowing con artists to use religion as a platform to rob the mentally ill morons."
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: Wendigogo: Cormee: Are his eyes ok?

No, they're burning holes in his own face. Quick! Someone get him some miracle spring water to cool them!
[Fark user image image 425x239]

I always wonder, if people call and really ask for the free water and don't donate, will they get their water? I know they'll then get enough letters asking for money to kill an entire forest, but just, will they get the water?


My guess is "No donation? No miracles for you!"
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I liked that movie he  was in
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RatBomb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can't find the link to the person who made this series, but I saved these two...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Honestly, that just reminds me of when Mr. Dressup or Mr. Rogers is paying make-believe with children. It looks exactly like how tv shows set up a pretending game with the audience at home. Just some wish fulfillment.
 
SweetDeeStruction
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Why is it that a face like this immediately gives me the creeps

[Fark user image 634x349]

while it obviously makes others give him their money?


I'm guessing you have a healthy survival instinct.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.