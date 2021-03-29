 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   The money trail from the Daphne murder probe stretches to China while leaving Frazier, Niles, and Roz open for the re-boot   (reuters.com) divider line
10
    More: Followup, Malta, Chinese state power company, 43-year-old Chen Cheng, island of Malta, journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, China, Yorgen Fenech, official records  
•       •       •

593 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2021 at 12:27 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they would've gotten away with it too... if it weren't for you meddling kids!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In 2016, a year before she was murdered in a car bombing, Caruana Galizia identified Chen's key role in the transactions on her blog.
A total of six people in Malta have been charged with Caruana Galizia's killing and await trial. There is no suggestion that Accenture, Chen or any Chinese company or individual is linked with that crime."
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to spin off from Frasier if it's not going to have David Hyde-Pierce back (and rumors are it won't). I'd prefer to see a show focused on the lives of Freddy, Alice, and whatever Niles/Daphne's kid was named. Frasier, Roz, Daphne, Niles, and even Bulldog can make the occasional appearance.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby really missed a good scooby doo headline. pity
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: subby really missed a good scooby doo headline. pity


I thought it was crying out for a Daphne du Maurier reference, but that's because I'm smarter than the rest of you.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: some_beer_drinker: subby really missed a good scooby doo headline. pity

I thought it was crying out for a Daphne du Maurier reference, but that's because I'm smarter than the rest of you.


giantbomb1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: "In 2016, a year before she was murdered in a car bombing, Caruana Galizia identified Chen's key role in the transactions on her blog.
A total of six people in Malta have been charged with Caruana Galizia's killing and await trial. There is no suggestion that Accenture, Chen or any Chinese company or individual is linked with that crime."


There's also no proof foreign money WASN'T involved.  The local authorities seem desperate to throw a few scapegoats under the bus, so they can get back on the money train.

Hopefully they'll board a paddywagon instead.

/more metaphors will be tortured at a later date
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm really more Team Velma.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Reads like a Dan Brown book.

Hopefully ends with all involved doing long sentences.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Caruana Galizia reported that Chen created a company in the British Virgin Islands in 2014, for an unknown purpose. In the same year, Chen played a central role in negotiations and due diligence for Shanghai Electric Power to invest 380 million euros ($400 million) in buying a share of Malta's state power company,

Enemalta.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.