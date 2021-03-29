 Skip to content
(YouTube) Live video tracking the location of Evergreen Ever Given (youtube.com)
    More: Followup  
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can all safely go back to not caring, right?
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As far as I know the ship is called Ever Given. But a lot of people seem to be calling at Evergreen. Is it really called both?
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
aljazeera.comView Full Size

The Beirut Pistons finally win a championship.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LaViergeNoire: As far as I know the ship is called Ever Given. But a lot of people seem to be calling at Evergreen. Is it really called both?


Evergreen is the company that owns it. Ever Green is the name of the individual ship.
 
Markus5
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Evergreen company.  Ever Given boat name.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ever Given is the name of my new Foo Fighters cover band.
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LaViergeNoire: As far as I know the ship is called Ever Given. But a lot of people seem to be calling at Evergreen. Is it really called both?


Evergreen is the company name, Ever Given is the name of the ship.

Evergreen just used the side of the ship as a massive billboard.

Oops.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LaViergeNoire: As far as I know the ship is called Ever Given. But a lot of people seem to be calling at Evergreen. Is it really called both?


Well, there's the brand, and then it's given name, then we have the owner's conglomerate insignia, and then we have to title of the bank that holds the note on the ship, then we have some advertising from sponsors in China, and then they translated everything to English, because we demand it.
So there may be some confusion.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LaViergeNoire: As far as I know the ship is called Ever Given. But a lot of people seem to be calling at Evergreen. Is it really called both?


The shipping line is Evergreen, the ship is named Ever Given. Ever Globe (a sister ship) and Ever Excel (smaller) are waiting in Great Bitter Lake. I suspect you'd find a few more Evergreen ships in the anchorages at the ends of the canal.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh no! Now it's stuck in subby's mom!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fireproof: LaViergeNoire: As far as I know the ship is called Ever Given. But a lot of people seem to be calling at Evergreen. Is it really called both?

Evergreen is the company that owns it. Ever Green is the name of the individual ship.


Wow.  Nice fail there.

Ever Given is the ship.  Evergreen is the shipping company that owns it.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Okay. Container ship is coming out now...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Looks like some of the ships in Great Bitter Lake are getting underway, they all appear to be heading south.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is the first time I've ever seen a cargo ship do the walk of shame.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: This is the first time I've ever seen a cargo ship do the walk of shame.


You must not have gone to college in Wisconsin...
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
c8d8q6i8.stackpathcdn.comView Full Size


RIP, Eva Green
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Has anybody cleared up the name of the company and the name of the ship yet?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Oh no! Now it's stuck in subby's mom!


Nah. It can probably do 360 degree turns there.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Fireproof: LaViergeNoire: As far as I know the ship is called Ever Given. But a lot of people seem to be calling at Evergreen. Is it really called both?

Evergreen is the company that owns it. Ever Green is the name of the individual ship.

Wow.  Nice fail there.

Ever Given is the ship.  Evergreen is the shipping company that owns it.


Wait, yeah. I just got confused while typing it up.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Okay. Container ship is coming out now...


I'm a Twitter shipper!
 
indylaw
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now she can rejoin her pod in the open ocean and hunt for seals.
 
indylaw
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Draws celebratory dick course, gets stuck again.

Next stop, Panama.
 
Big 900
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: This is the first time I've ever seen a cargo ship do the walk of shame.

You must not have gone to college in Wisconsin...


As an alumnus of the university of Wisconsin (with a degree in Agriculture and Life Sciences, no less), you're... not wrong.

/a lot of dairy farmer's daughters are really attractive, and in great shape
//a lot of them are built like their brothers, who make up the O-line on the Badger football team
///almost all of them are friendly, fun to party with, and will drink you under the table.
 
Burchill
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It started moving just after it was revealed that it was carrying sex toys. Coincidence?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Live tracking not as interesting as the path they took to get there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Ever Given is the name of my new Foo Fighters cover band.


Careful.  You might find yourself stuck in the garage band stage for days until someone comes in and gets you unstuck.
 
Evil Batman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: [c8d8q6i8.stackpathcdn.com image 400x400]

RIP, Eva Green


I wouldn't mind being stuck there...
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I look forward to never again seeing 5 different people in a thread explain the name of a farking ship.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fun fact... real time tracking data has been available this whole time.

For every cargo ship in the world actually.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: I look forward to never again seeing 5 different people in a thread explain the name of a farking ship.


Never say nevergreen
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.