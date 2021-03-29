 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   North Korean despot Kim Jong-un now preparing to launch submarine nuke missile capable of striking water ANYWHERE in the world   (thesun.ie) divider line
    Scary, North Korea, Ballistic missile, Nuclear weapon, Kim Jong-il, South Korea, Missile, Korean War  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does he insist on getting attention?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: Why does he insist on getting attention?


It's how he gets concessions.

Plus, this is him just reminding everyone that he's relevant to a new administration.

This submarine/missile combination isn't going to have the practical ability to hit anywhere on the Earth, like TFA claims.   In theory, yes, it does, by sailing on a one-way mission, as long as its unopposed by any naval forces.

But that's not going to happen, nor does it need to.

That sub is going to spend pretty much all its time in the territorial waters of the DPRK, where it can be largely protected by DPRK aircraft and naval vessels, and their sub forces.  It's a way to preserve some retaliatory capability that can't be immediately taken out by foreign forces, like a surprise attack on missile and air bases can.   It's even possible to track mobile ballistic missiles in the DPRK to some extent, because the country is relatively small.

This is going to be a very protected asset.  It's going to patrol in areas where getting to it in time in order to prevent a launch is going to be difficult or impossible.

It might even simply sit on the floor of the ocean.   I would consider that capability, because it's a conventional submarine.  If you're not pushing the boat through the water, your electrical use is limited to the "hotel load", that necessary to keep the lights on, cook the food, keep the temp reasonable, and fans circulating the air.  I'd consider that possibility, because it would allow an extended mission without making essentially any noise.

The US adapted at least 3 submarines to sit on the ocean floor, the USS Seawolf (SSN-575), USS Halibut (SSGN-587), and USS Parche (SSN-683).  That was for intelligence work, but there's no reason why you couldn't do it for a conventionally powered SSB boat.

And in fact, it could result in increased accuracy.  All you've got to do is send up a tiny buoy with a GPS receiver to get your exact location.  Then, since you're not moving (or shouldn't be), you know your precise location without needing a very sensitive inertial navigation system.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At this point, my inner nihilist says, "Look, Kim - stop talking. Either do it, so we finally have justification as a sane world to just wipe your country off the map & set your people free, or shut the fark up about it so we can do more useful things with our time."

I'd say "this is why I'm not a diplomat," but, c'mon, there are SO MANY other reasons...
 
EL EM
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Aral Sea may be the most challenging body of water for this articles purpose.
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What are the chances that submarine won't have a Virginia-class about 100m away from it at all times?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: What are the chances that submarine won't have a Virginia-class about 100m away from it at all times?


I'd hope it was 100% of the time. What'd the minimum arming distance of a Mk. 48 ADCAP?
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Here is a picture of the sub! Here is a picture of the missile! And here are pictures of every major city in the world! Fear me, world, for I can photoshop these together in any combination I choose! Muah hah hah haaah!"
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No problem - I heard North Korean factories make lousy screen doors.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
the Great Lakes are water.
 
ArkPanda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What would Kim use one nuke on if that's all he had?  I'm guessing some big US base in Japan, maybe Okinawa. I don't think he'd use it directly on South Korea since he'd want it to be usable afterwards.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Metal Gear Solid: Metal Gear Rex Boss Fight
Youtube vX_rLYMz8cE

Secret footage of what a vessel that can launch a nuke anywhere on earth might look like and how it can be stopped.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Or. Knowing NK's capabilities it will just end up sinking when the FlexSeal wears out.
 
Saluki222
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think the article needs more hyperbole.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No way in hell theyre letting that thing just cruise around the worlds oceans unsupervised. Theyll keep it on a short leash.

Whatever it is.
If it even exists.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the ocean floor, we shall fight on the ocean's surface, we shall fight in the bathtubs, and swimming pools, in the various ponds and lakes; we shall never surrender....
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
as a pseudowise man who once ridiculed me said, ooga booga.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
as in it could land "anywhere"....
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meanwhile anyone who knows anything about north korean missile program know they can ALREADY nuke anywhere in the world if they want to.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You'll shoot your eye out, kid.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile anyone who knows anything about north korean missile program know they can ALREADY nuke anywhere in the world if they want to.


They can hire the lizard people to carry a bomb through the hollow earth, right?
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They (US or allies) ought to just swat one of the 'test' missiles out of the air and not say anything.

NK: Hey, you shot my missile!
US: What missile? There was a missile? Bob, did you see any missiles? NK says we shot one down.
Bob: Huh? Why would we do that? NK missiles just fall in the ocean anyway.
US: Nope, wasn't us. Did you ask China?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That cunning bastard! There's water ALL OVER THE WORLD!
 
