 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hollywood Reporter)   Sauron reacquires the one ring   (hollywoodreporter.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, News Corporation, Rupert Murdoch, Imprint, HarperCollins Publishers, such popular backlist titles, Houghton MifflinHarcourt's Books, calendar year, Publishing  
•       •       •

1891 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 29 Mar 2021 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
502 Bad Gateway

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The very first accurate headline in Fark.com's history, and I was here to witness it!!!
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murdoch own LOTR?

This world sucks.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Prior to the sale taking place, Harper Collins is publishing this:

https://www.creativebloq.com/news/lor​d​-of-the-ring-jrr-tolkien-art

That's good news. I'm ready for that. It will only be $200 or so, I estimate. I hope it won't fall apart like all my paperbacks have.

/note that it is not a "trilogy" and never has been.
 
entangl3d
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I had no idea that Newscorp owned harpercollins. Some of my favorite books were published by them, and it makes me a little sick that I had supported them. I guess when I am browsing books I'll need to check the publishing house before I buy from now on.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How many separate publishers are there anymore anyhow?  Have we gotten to the point with publishing that it's like when you see those charts of consumer brands and everything is owned by the same five companies or whatever?

Every year is more and more like stupid sci-fi futures when society functionally is run by some megacorporation and your choices are a) be a vagrant  b) be a dirt poor street vendor too insignificant to be noticed by megacorporation c) be 'everybody else' who is functionally owned by megacorp  d) be corrupt government  e) be mega wealthy, except lol no not you.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Does the deal include Jostens tho?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cleek: Murdoch own LOTR?

This world sucks.


Middle-earth sucks more.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The deal also covers such children's and young adult classics as 'Curious George'

In this special episode George prays the curious away
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cleek: Murdoch own LOTR?

This world sucks.


Yup. We'll probably get a retcon prequel now where Sauron is a hero that just wanted to protect Middle Earth, and that his eye was just a security system akin to CCTV to monitor for "injustices and crimes" that was really in the interest of all the ungrateful people. The Nazgul were innocent law enforcement officers who traveled the land. And how Hobbits are thriving terrorists who when they aren't stealing jewelry, destroying property by dumping evidence of their crimes in volcanoes, just sit around all day eating and smoking pipe weed (emphasis on the weed).
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So NewsCorp now owns 2 of the big 5 or 4 or however many were left?
 
EL EM
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Curious George will become Fascist George.
 
JAGUART
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Claude Ballse:

Yup. We'll probably get a retcon prequel now where Sauron is a hero that just wanted to protect Middle Earth, and that his eye was just a security system akin to CCTV to monitor for "injustices and crimes" that was really in the interest of all the ungrateful people. The Nazgul were innocent law enforcement officers who traveled the land. And how Hobbits are thriving terrorists who when they aren't stealing jewelry, destroying property by dumping evidence of their crimes in volcanoes, just sit around all day eating and smoking pipe weed (emphasis on the weed).

#OrcLivesMatter
 
cleek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: cleek: Murdoch own LOTR?

This world sucks.

Yup. We'll probably get a retcon prequel now where Sauron is a hero that just wanted to protect Middle Earth, and that his eye was just a security system akin to CCTV to monitor for "injustices and crimes" that was really in the interest of all the ungrateful people. The Nazgul were innocent law enforcement officers who traveled the land. And how Hobbits are thriving terrorists who when they aren't stealing jewelry, destroying property by dumping evidence of their crimes in volcanoes, just sit around all day eating and smoking pipe weed (emphasis on the weed).


the best way to stop a bad guy with a powerful mind-controlling ring is a good guy with a powerful mind-controlling ring.

if the orcs didn't want to work to their death inside the volcano, they should pull themselves up by their own bootstraps. Where There's A Will, There's A Way!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
More ironically he bought Animal Farm and 1984.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

entangl3d: I had no idea that Newscorp owned harpercollins. Some of my favorite books were published by them, and it makes me a little sick that I had supported them. I guess when I am browsing books I'll need to check the publishing house before I buy from now on.


HarperCollins on one end, Harlequin on the other.
Fox News on one end, Wall St. Journal on the other.

That's just the tip of the iceberg.

If you really want to be scared/in awe, look up the News Corp Wikipedia entry.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.