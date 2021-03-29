 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Michigan Man who stormed the Capitol arrested by the FBI. With shiat-eating farked-around grin posted to Facebook   (mlive.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're a MAGA and you're busted

It's your fault! <clap clap>

If you're a MAGA and you're busted

It's your fault! <clap clap>


thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This guy's a real brainblossom, isn't he?

"Williams posted updates to Facebook as he traveled to Washington, D.C. He posted his location in Bedford County, Pennsylvania with the caption "Operation Storm the Swamp" and posed for a photo with five other men at a sports pub in Arlington, Virginia. "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In a truly civilized country, their heads would have been on pikes lining the national mall for the past 2 months.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
mlive.comView Full Size

The face of a man who just put sleeping pills in his step daughters Kool Aid.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: [mlive.com image 450x252]
The face of a man who just put sleeping pills in his step daughters Kool Aid.


That would make for an interesting photoshop contest. If only I knew how to photoshop.
 
Crom72
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thorpe: This guy's a real brainblossom, isn't he?

"Williams posted updates to Facebook as he traveled to Washington, D.C. He posted his location in Bedford County, Pennsylvania with the caption "Operation Storm the Swamp" and posed for a photo with five other men at a sports pub in Arlington, Virginia. "

[Fark user image image 850x933]


Everyone who liked, or loved that post should have a visit from the FBI
 
