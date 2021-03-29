 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Free stuff you can get with a vaccine card now includes weed, cheesecake and arcade tokens among other things. Oh and donuts for after the weed   (newsbeezer.com) divider line
24
    More: Spiffy, Krispy Kreme, Krispy Kreme Donut Corp., Doughnut, 62-year-old resident of High Point, Dunkin' Donuts, first injection of the Pfizer vaccine, Ms. Fasnacht, Patricia Fasnacht  
•       •       •

659 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2021 at 10:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That site on mobile is a turd fire.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GET OUT OF THE WAY, f*ckers!!!!
BRB.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I could eat dessert for breakfast, smoke weed, and play video games? Somebody should have thought of this last year. It could have been a game changer to get us through during lockdown.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I submitted this six days ago.

/still haven't got any free weed
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mmm bribery
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm debating getting a free edible.  I don't use anything and I'm kind of curious.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I get a free magnifying glass to read the text on that site?
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stile4aly: I'm debating getting a free edible.  I don't use anything and I'm kind of curious.


Three things to remember:

1. Start small. You can always add to what you've taken, but you can't subtract.
2. No matter what you think, you're not going to die. Relax and enjoy the ride. Have snacks and something funny to watch handy before you start.
3. START SMALL.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stawmsacomin': mmm bribery


You do understand the difference between incentive and bribery right?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: stawmsacomin': mmm bribery

You do understand the difference between incentive and bribery right?


Bribery has a better payoff?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: TwowheelinTim: stawmsacomin': mmm bribery

You do understand the difference between incentive and bribery right?

Bribery has a better payoff?


Absolutely.

And is illegal too, but that's beside the point.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Dukin did this i would be okay, since it's two blocks from me
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait until the local strip clubs get on this train...
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

abmoraz: Can't wait until the local strip clubs get on this train...


Cant wait til i get a train on the local strip club.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': mmm bribery


only in the sense that a child can be bribed to do a chore with ice cream.

honey, do your homework and you can have two scoops of ice cream.

not

make America weaker on the global stage and you can have two scoops of ice cream.
 
anuran
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Can I get a free magnifying glass to read the text on that site?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: I'm debating getting a free edible.  I don't use anything and I'm kind of curious.


There's some disagreement over impact of strain type making any difference in edibles. It likely depends on how the active component of the edible was derived or processed. I am sensitive to racier strains. I'm sensitive to high dose cheap edibles. But when I lived in legal land, I smoked or vaped 1 to 2 grams a day regularly. I like indica and indica leaning hybrids. There are wizards now working in edibles and tinctures of wide variety. Some CO2 cracked hash oil with added terps, or oils and tinctures made from pressure derived rosins can offer a lot of effect control. That's too much information. Go to place with a lot of variety, tell them you're a noob, ask them for a non anxiety, non couch lock inducing edible or tincture and get and follow dosing advice. Don't slam a 60mg "cool light energy" drink, or pound a 100mg (5 to 20 doses) little fun size chocolate bar. Ask for the advice and take it.

/ I want a blue cookies pre roll joint and a couple cheap american light beers or a big glass of jammy red wine right now, dammit. 2.5 weeks to my 2nd Pfizer dose
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: abmoraz: Can't wait until the local strip clubs get on this train...

Cant wait til i get a train on the local strip club.


if you need something you should make it yourself. start by gathering clay to build a primitive smelter; make some kind of digging tool, a sharp piece of hard wood will do if you have nothing else, to mine iron ore. dig a firepit and char some wood to make charcoal for the smelter. once you've cast the iron track segments and laid the rail from your house to the strip club, design and build a train (this will be a breeze after you've come this far) and then go on down there. And if everybody would just do everything themselves we wouldn't have to pay taxes or help each other, ever. The Aristocrats.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Arcade tokens?! Blip unavailable for comment.

/no. Really. RIP Les. Thank you for the memories and laughs from this 80's kid.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Last thread, I made a joke about llamanating my card. People mocked me for posting with pic of an alpaca, and boy, did I feel silly. Not gonna make that mistake again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zjoik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Last thread, I made a joke about llamanating my card. People mocked me for posting with pic of an alpaca, and boy, did I feel silly. Not gonna make that mistake again.

[Fark user image image 600x591]


Those are some fine looking horses
 
Grizwald [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: I'm debating getting a free edible.  I don't use anything and I'm kind of curious.


My suggestion: Start with a 2mg dose.  Wait at least 2 hours to try more if it does not feel like it is enough.  Better yet, try again tomorrow with a 5mg dose.  There is no way to dial in your dosage on your first attempt so start low and work up each day.  Like someone else said, you can always eat more, but never eat less.  If you can abstain from alcohol or other intoxicants for the evening I would suggest  that as well.  Figuring out a baseline is important so that you do not have a text book "i took too much, i need an ambulance" (spoiler alert: you really dont) type of evening.

I live in a rec legal state, wife and i take 2mg edibles on week nights, 5mg on weekends.  My good friend needs 20mg to feel anything, and she only uses once a month or so.   Another friend needs 100mg, but he smokes wax daily.  It varies person to person a lot, and should be tried with some caution (I mean still have fun, but be smart).
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bartle J.: Stile4aly: I'm debating getting a free edible.  I don't use anything and I'm kind of curious.

Three things to remember:

1. Start small. You can always add to what you've taken, but you can't subtract.
2. No matter what you think, you're not going to die. Relax and enjoy the ride. Have snacks and something funny to watch handy before you start.
3. START SMALL.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Or have fun getting there
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.