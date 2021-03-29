 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit)   If you are in a car with meth and that car is sitting on the side of the road and the police notice said car, you might want to make sure the fake name you give them doesn't already have an active arrest warrant attached to it   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Uncle Terry Turbo Crystals.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Have you ever tried thinking things through ... on meth?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My name is John Gacy.

fark, wait!
 
