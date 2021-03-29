 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   I saw 185 Turtles   (bbc.com) divider line
14
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Were any of them ninjas?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

You had my attention, but now you have my interest...
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

beezeltown: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]
You had my attention, but now you have my interest...


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Were any of them ninjas?


Then they wouldn't have seen them, would they? Use your head.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
> "The sentence for smuggling animals from the Galápagos is one to three years in prison"

Per turtle, I hope.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yay turtles!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Turtle smuggling. What goes on in your life that smuggling turtles becomes a viable source of income?

That'd make for a good reality show.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
185 isn't enough to be all the way down, but it'd get you a good way there.
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those animals.
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Turtle smuggling.


Kids these days have such weird terms for non-consensual sex.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



every turtle is an exciting, special turtle! well, except this one turtle.....

Fark user imageView Full Size

(why yes, i do believe that mug actually says "fark" not "f*ck". huh.)
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think there's a gay euphemism here somewhere
 
