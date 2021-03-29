 Skip to content
(Mashable)   "Get the BDSM gear out We're having a mindfulness session." Obvious tag is being disciplined by Giggity tag. Interesting just watches but can stand in for both while doing so   (mashable.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, BDSM, consensual BDSM, BDSM research, March Mindfulness, term Bottom, intersection of meditation practice, new experiences, kind of activities  
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Any activity that is engaging enough can trigger mindfulness.
News at 11.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yes, I imagine its very relaxing having panties crammed down your throat while being spanked with a tennis racket.
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well. I guess Fark is my personal erotica site.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I guess one would need some solid meditation skills to keep one's cool while locked in the gimp box.

/I guess
//merely speculating
///for a friend
 
