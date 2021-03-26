 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Hello yes this is shark (w/video)   (nypost.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ok, I'll accept that song if you actually do find a real one in the wild.  It's cool.  Play on....
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maryland drivers, amirite
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Sup?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image image 232x217]


I came here for that.....

Leaving sassyfied.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Shark Road Truckers"
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pardon me - do you have any Grey Poupon? How about a snorkeler in a gray suit?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm tired of these mother farking sharks, on this mother farking truck!
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is how you get a Midwest sharknado

/due to transport costs you only get whitetips and a nurse shark.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's texting and driving
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh yeah?! Well YOU tell me if you have a better way to getting sharks to YOUR moat!!
Don't even get me started on just how difficult it is getting those lasers attached while they keep wriggling.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had a parking lot moment (well, about 40 minutes actually) on the interstate stuck next to a semi carrying this big ass load of bee hives.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I gotta wonder what this is doing to that sharks brain.
The sensation of moving, but he's  holding still.
Being able to see out that window and not comprehending the visions he's  seeing
I also understand that they are sensitive to the earths magnetic field.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: I had a parking lot moment (well, about 40 minutes actually) on the interstate stuck next to a semi carrying this big ass load of bee hives.


Alex, I'll take things you dont want to crash into for $1000
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Sharffic Jam" is not looking like the greatest idea for a SciFi movie but then I didn't have high expectations for "Sharknado" so what do I know.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why is this such a big deal? You just click the "Subscribe & Save" button on Amazon Prime, the sharks are delivered once a month and you save 10%. Sheesh.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

These live action reboots just suck.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sushi and the Banshees: Why is this such a big deal? You just click the "Subscribe & Save" button on Amazon Prime, the sharks are delivered once a month and you save 10%. Sheesh.


I dunno, sometimes I have to delay a shipment. The sharks start piling up around here otherwise.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: I gotta wonder what this is doing to that sharks brain.
The sensation of moving, but he's  holding still.
Being able to see out that window and not comprehending the visions he's  seeing
I also understand that they are sensitive to the earths magnetic field.


It's true, the poor thing is probably freaking out.
 
