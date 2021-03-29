 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1951, the Mad Bomber struck New York City, striking fear among the populace and resentment among colleagues the Irate Bomber, the Slighty Cheesed Off Bomber, and the Mildly Annoyed Bomber   (history.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"So he says to me, 'Being bad is okay in my book, what about you?' and I said, 'YEAH BABY!!'".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: "So he says to me, 'Being bad is okay in my book, what about you?' and I said, 'YEAH BABY!!'".

[Fark user image 252x234]


You'll never prove a thing, copper. I'm just a part-time electrician. I-I-I... bad is good, baby! Down with government!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: "So he says to me, 'Being bad is okay in my book, what about you?' and I said, 'YEAH BABY!!'".

[Fark user image 252x234]


I'M MAKIN' GRAVY WITHOUT THE LUMPS!!!
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
muppetmindset.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


A picture of the suspect.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: [muppetmindset.files.wordpress.com image 850x1328]

A picture of the suspect.


Crap!

*Shaking my meaty fist*
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Villains, I say to you now: Knock off all that evil!"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He only blew up juvenile humor magazines?
 
dallylamma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: "So he says to me, 'Being bad is okay in my book, what about you?' and I said, 'YEAH BABY!!'".

[Fark user image 252x234]

And so he says

, I don't like the cut of your jib, and I go, I says it's the only jibgot, baby!
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video of the crime scene.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Svingen999 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
now.estarland.comView Full Size
 
Psychopompous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Evil Midnight Bomber What Bombs At Midnight
Youtube KkzptjhCkbs

"But, why does your bag say "Bombs" on it?"
"Oh, that's just, heh-heh, Boom, Baby, Boom! I'm the Evil Midnight Bomber What Bombs at Midnight!"
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some good police work there. They worked out he was the Mad Bomber and when they caught him, sure enough, he was mad. It was just all the other stuff they couldn't pin down.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a different Mad Bomber. Chuck Conners was the squeaky-clean Rifleman in the TV series. Then he played a lot of bad guys in the movies.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOzYl​L​dNXaw


PS: Fark does not know how to spell correct squecky-clean :)
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Psychopompous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size

"An Object At Rest Cannot Be Stopped!"
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Metesky was enraged that Con Ed refused to pay disability benefits and resorted to terrorism as his revenge."

The disability was from when a boiler he was working on exploded and his lungs were scarred from steam and other caustic chemicals. When they caught him, Con Ed didn't want the details getting out, so they arranged for him to be shut up in a mental asylum.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what you will about violence as a political tool but if the Unabomber had just published his manifesto without all the "unpleasantness" a lot of people would have taken him seriously.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Little known fact: The Mad Hatter in classic children's tale, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, was originally written as the Mad Bomber. Focus groups at the time found the concept of an unpredictable three foot lunatic with fifty pounds of TNT strapped to his chest to be distasteful and so Lewis Caroll replaced him with the character we all recall so fondly today.

The more you know.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: "Metesky was enraged that Con Ed refused to pay disability benefits and resorted to terrorism as his revenge."

The disability was from when a boiler he was working on exploded and his lungs were scarred from steam and other caustic chemicals. When they caught him, Con Ed didn't want the details getting out, so they arranged for him to be shut up in a mental asylum.



Yea Capitalism. The companies constantly spout the nonsense that regulations kill jobs. No. Wrong. Having no regulations kills workers.
 
Chewser56
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They left out the most interesting part of the story. This was ne of the first instances of trying to use psychology for profiling of a suspect. Story goes they predicted his ethnicity, living arrangements and even the way he would dress. https://www.smithsonianmag.com​/history​/unmasking-the-mad-bomber-180962469/
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: dittybopper: [muppetmindset.files.wordpress.com image 850x1328]

A picture of the suspect.

Crap!

*Shaking my meaty fist*


CHURCHILL SPACE PONIES!
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
 OK subby, you get mad props on this headline. I'll RTFA later bc I prefer to comment before having any idea of what I'm talking about.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bang Bang makes Bloom's bombs go boom boom.
 
