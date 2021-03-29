 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1929, President Herbert Hoover had a telephone installed in the Oval Office. For those of you not up on ancient history, a 'telephone' was a thing that had to be connected with 'wires'   (history.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And just seven months later, the Great Depression began. Coincidence?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subs, the real question we all have is: did he order pizza with it?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
On this day in 1962, JFK used it for phone sex with Marilyn Monroe.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
....and it's texting capabilities were not great.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ho ho ho,
Just wait until they learn about the bananaphone.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
30 days later, his wife got pissed when there were 19 calls on the bill to "1-900-SPANKME"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shame on Herbert Hoover for blowing up Lady Gaga's phone while she is up in the club tryna get her funk on.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
subby, what is the purpose of a telephone?
I have lots of wires in my parents basement home but they aren't connected to anything I refer to as a "telephone"
 
valenumr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: ....and it's texting capabilities were not great.


If you thought flip phone texting sucked, try a rotary.
 
JRoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: 30 days later, his wife got pissed when there were 19 calls on the bill to "1-900-SPANKME"


He should have called 1-900-MIXALOT.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And ten minutes later he got a robo-call about his vehicle warranty.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's right. A telephone is a talky-box tethered to the wall.

Don't need no fancy walking/talking device. Sidewalk's for regular walking anyway.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Later that day they found that the call was coming from within the house.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
twocent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Grandpa had a phone in his office in 1909, in the days when cameras were still backwards. The secretary who took the photo was also my grandpa. It was a small town.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.