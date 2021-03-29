 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Philippines deploys air force as Chinese ships spotted near giant wang   (aljazeera.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, South China Sea, Spratly Islands, United States, Southeast Asia, Philippines, Manila, Philippine foreign ministry, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte  
•       •       •

434 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2021 at 12:45 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"...at the boomerang-shaped Whitsun Reef..."

Sure, you go with that.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, one plane.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Philippines' air force has been conducting daily aerial patrols over Chinese fishing vessels moored near a disputed reef

That's real bravery there.  Do they have some color medal for that?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The US has a mutual defense treaty with them. The moron in charge of the Philippines had been hinting that his country didn't need the USA because Obama was mean to him. In the olden days, the local military leaders would recognize their idiot president was farking shiat up and he'd come down with a case of suicide by firing squad.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
China is a real problem for the Philippines. Air pollution from China floats across the ocean and affects all of the islands. Chinese investors are exploiting and abusing Filipino labor. Everyone I've talked to there from my in-laws to friends are noting a ground-swelling of resentment toward China, and it'll eventually boil over.

The problem isn't just with the Philippines, I have friends in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand that all feel the same about China. I worry for friends and family in SE Asia about what's to come from all of this.
 
JZDave
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've seen ads for a pill that can straighten wangs with a bend like that, or so they claim.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The Philippines' air force has been conducting daily aerial patrols over Chinese fishing vessels moored near a disputed reef

That's real bravery there.  Do they have some color medal for that?


You joke, but I wouldn't put it past the... as the Republicans always put it COMMUNIST CHINESESES!!!.... to just shoot a few of them out of the sky and declare they invaded their airspace.

The Pacific is definitely the new Middle East when it comes to future conflicts. If President Kill The Press over there is smart, he'll play nice with Biden and get more protection. But, he's insane, so I'm sure he'll miscalculate on this.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We've known for decades that the next big conflict point was going to be some damned thing in the Spratly's.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.