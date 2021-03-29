 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   French pharmaceutical company convicted of manslaughter over diet pill which was, technically speaking, very effective   (aljazeera.com) divider line
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was autocorrect. It was supposed to be a DIE pill.

atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cant get skinnier than skeleton
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig. Onion
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A pharmaceutical company got convicted of manslaughter? I guess they are going to need a really big prison cell and orange jumpsuit for that.situation.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey, you dead people lost weight didn't you? Stop complaining then.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sacre bleu!
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the makers of nitrous nitrous oxide have been arrested and convicted of mans' laughter.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: Meanwhile the makers of nitrous nitrous oxide have been arrested and convicted of mans' laughter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
