COVID-19 vaccine trials for children over 12 should finish this summer, and trials for children under 12 will finish later this year.
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there a reason they didn't start trials for children at the same time as they did the trials for adults? Did someone just suddenly remember children exist or is there some sort of regulatory requirement that screws with the timing?
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Was there a reason they didn't start trials for children at the same time as they did the trials for adults? Did someone just suddenly remember children exist or is there some sort of regulatory requirement that screws with the timing?


When children die it's sad. When adults die it's capitalism.

I'm just kidding of course. Get those little bastards back in the coal mine.

I'm still just kidding. They usually don't like the test stuff on people who are still growing in case they stop growing as a result.

You maim an adult and you staple the informed consent waiver to their eviction notice. You maim a child and you're paying for it for the rest of their life.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's the age when children are assholes so that's understandable.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Was there a reason they didn't start trials for children at the same time as they did the trials for adults? Did someone just suddenly remember children exist or is there some sort of regulatory requirement that screws with the timing?


This is why we need regulatory requirements. This asshole wants to test brand new treatments on children, and the ONLY thing stopping him are the regulations.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Was there a reason they didn't start trials for children at the same time as they did the trials for adults? Did someone just suddenly remember children exist or is there some sort of regulatory requirement that screws with the timing?


My uneducated guess is they wanted to make sure adults didn't have severe side effects before they decided to test children with it.
 
wild9
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: That's the age when children are assholes so that's understandable.


Uhh yeah. The boy turned 12 and suddenly discovered sarcasm and angst when puberty hit.

/He's a total jerk these days
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Was there a reason they didn't start trials for children at the same time as they did the trials for adults? Did someone just suddenly remember children exist or is there some sort of regulatory requirement that screws with the timing?


Kids as whole were merely vectors and not dying as a whole and their income potential is in the future. Adults dying equals income loss for companies. Draw your own conclusion.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wild9: Mrtraveler01: That's the age when children are assholes so that's understandable.

Uhh yeah. The boy turned 12 and suddenly discovered sarcasm and angst when puberty hit.

/He's a total jerk these days


How do you know about my childhood?!?!
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wild9: Mrtraveler01: That's the age when children are assholes so that's understandable.

Uhh yeah. The boy turned 12 and suddenly discovered sarcasm and angst when puberty hit.

/He's a total jerk these days


I have a 9 year old teenager. It's...*sigh*...it's great.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least being 12 isn't a permanent condition.  Kind of like being turned into a newt...time passes and you get better.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Was there a reason they didn't start trials for children at the same time as they did the trials for adults? Did someone just suddenly remember children exist or is there some sort of regulatory requirement that screws with the timing?


Lots of ethical concerns when it comes to testing with kids, both in risks, and how you can put a good test pool together (I'm not giving you a hundred bucks to try this drug, i'm giving a parent 100 bucks to make their kid try this drug).

So you do adults first, then start working your way back in age groups.

Covid has been shown to be very low risk in kids, so you don't want to go crazy rushing shiat.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Still no cure for puberty.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
should've done kids first
old people brought this on themselves
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Kids as whole were merely vectors and not dying


And they aren't very good vectors compared to adults.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LineNoise: SoupGuru: Was there a reason they didn't start trials for children at the same time as they did the trials for adults? Did someone just suddenly remember children exist or is there some sort of regulatory requirement that screws with the timing?

Lots of ethical concerns when it comes to testing with kids, both in risks, and how you can put a good test pool together (I'm not giving you a hundred bucks to try this drug, i'm giving a parent 100 bucks to make their kid try this drug).

So you do adults first, then start working your way back in age groups.

Covid has been shown to be very low risk in kids, so you don't want to go crazy rushing shiat.


Yep, pretty much what they said, with the additional caveat that the initial goal was emergency use exemption, to get the vaccine out to the highest-risk groups first & fastest.

And, that's something to be reminded about, folks. Right now, none of the vaccines are as yet officially approved by the FDA. They're all available under emergency use exemption.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LineNoise: SoupGuru: Was there a reason they didn't start trials for children at the same time as they did the trials for adults? Did someone just suddenly remember children exist or is there some sort of regulatory requirement that screws with the timing?

Lots of ethical concerns when it comes to testing with kids, both in risks, and how you can put a good test pool together (I'm not giving you a hundred bucks to try this drug, i'm giving a parent 100 bucks to make their kid try this drug).

So you do adults first, then start working your way back in age groups.

Covid has been shown to be very low risk in kids, so you don't want to go crazy rushing shiat.


I mean, I understand that. But it's not like we weren't going to have kids get vaccinated.

In my mind I'd picture a thought process like this: "OK, we need to get everyone vaccinated. Let's start with adult since they have more adverse effects and are easier to test. We need to get to children eventually but let's make sure adults aren't going to keel over during testing. Ok, adults aren't keeling over, let's get some children's trails set up."

Instead it seems to be more like: "OK, we need to get everyone vaccinated. Let's start with adult since they have more adverse effects and are easier to test. We need to get to children eventually but let's make sure adults aren't going to keel over during testing. OK, adults aren't keeling over, let's produce this vaccine and get them shipped. Cool. Good job everyone, let's go have some drinks! Kids? OK, yeah, we should probably set something up."
 
bronskrat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: LineNoise: SoupGuru: Was there a reason they didn't start trials for children at the same time as they did the trials for adults? Did someone just suddenly remember children exist or is there some sort of regulatory requirement that screws with the timing?

Lots of ethical concerns when it comes to testing with kids, both in risks, and how you can put a good test pool together (I'm not giving you a hundred bucks to try this drug, i'm giving a parent 100 bucks to make their kid try this drug).

So you do adults first, then start working your way back in age groups.

Covid has been shown to be very low risk in kids, so you don't want to go crazy rushing shiat.

I mean, I understand that. But it's not like we weren't going to have kids get vaccinated.

In my mind I'd picture a thought process like this: "OK, we need to get everyone vaccinated. Let's start with adult since they have more adverse effects and are easier to test. We need to get to children eventually but let's make sure adults aren't going to keel over during testing. Ok, adults aren't keeling over, let's get some children's trails set up."

Instead it seems to be more like: "OK, we need to get everyone vaccinated. Let's start with adult since they have more adverse effects and are easier to test. We need to get to children eventually but let's make sure adults aren't going to keel over during testing. OK, adults aren't keeling over, let's produce this vaccine and get them shipped. Cool. Good job everyone, let's go have some drinks! Kids? OK, yeah, we should probably set something up."


More like, "...let's produce this vaccine and see how many adults with conditions die from it. If that goes well, then we'll implant the Gates chip vaccinate the kids."
 
Gold Star chili is better [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Was there a reason they didn't start trials for children at the same time as they did the trials for adults? Did someone just suddenly remember children exist or is there some sort of regulatory requirement that screws with the timing?


Initially, to determine efficacy they need you to actually get/be sick.  People have already mentioned the ethical concerns in case of serious side effects for minors but, specifically with COVID19, kids tend to not have serious cases or show symptoms at all.

Now since they know the efficacy rate from the adult trials, they can test kids just to see if they produce the antibodies after getting immunized.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LineNoise: SoupGuru: Was there a reason they didn't start trials for children at the same time as they did the trials for adults? Did someone just suddenly remember children exist or is there some sort of regulatory requirement that screws with the timing?

Lots of ethical concerns when it comes to testing with kids, both in risks, and how you can put a good test pool together (I'm not giving you a hundred bucks to try this drug, i'm giving a parent 100 bucks to make their kid try this drug).

So you do adults first, then start working your way back in age groups.

Covid has been shown to be very low risk in kids, so you don't want to go crazy rushing shiat.


Pre-Adults also have different immune systems as they age with different responses to vaccines from standard adults.

0-2 years - immune system very dependent on maternal health, breastfeeding, development, vaccine dosage varies from larger children
2-12 years - immune system strongly developing, vaccine dosage varies from adults
12-16 years - immune system aging, vaccine dosage varies from earlier and later stages
16-20 years - kinda like adult but with immune system is younger with stronger responses, dosage maybe different maybe same, depends

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/​i​nfographics/journey-of-child-vaccine.h​tml
https://www.vaccines.gov/who_and_when​/​infants_to_teens
https://immunizebc.ca/ask-us/questions​/does-adult-get-same-amount-vaccine-ba​by
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Was there a reason they didn't start trials for children at the same time as they did the trials for adults? Did someone just suddenly remember children exist or is there some sort of regulatory requirement that screws with the timing?


There is no regulatory reason. The opposite: regulators want children to be in clinical trials more. Congress has passed multiple laws that essentially let the FDA reward pharma companies for testing on children, because they're so inclined not to test on them at all.

Children (even more than women and minorities) are rarely subjects in clinical trials (even drugs that have worked for years on adults). There are multiple issues: 1) consent of parents for kids is harder to get than parents for their own testing 2) kids' physiology is very different, they're not just mini adults, and 3) labeling drugs for use on children is not very profitable for drug companies because they're a relatively small part of the population.

As a result, most drugs prescribed for children are used "off-label," meaning they were approved for some use and/or some age group, but not this one. That means that every kid is an experiment. Doctors learn what to prescribe or how much by word of mouth, rather than explicit guidelines from clinical trials. For years, common pediatric rx drugs like albuterol (asthma inhalers) and ritalin (ADD) were prescribed off-label to tens of thousands of American children.
 
