(Newsweek)   You lousy tax preparer. I refuse to pay your fee for [CLICK]... Do you take credit cards?   (newsweek.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It appears Ms. Wright does not have a PTIN so she should not be preparing taxes.

https://irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: It appears Ms. Wright does not have a PTIN so she should not be preparing taxes.

https://irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf


Between that, and pulling a gun on a customer, I'm beginning to think this woman is not to be trusted.
 
WhoGAS [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xanadian: feckingmorons: It appears Ms. Wright does not have a PTIN so she should not be preparing taxes.

https://irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf

Between that, and pulling a gun on a customer, I'm beginning to think this woman is not to be trusted.


It's Texas, that's just how they say hello.

/former Texan
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's Texas, I thought there were neither taxes nor gun laws.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A tax accountant in Houston...

How did I know?
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pretty sure someone's about to have a far worse day
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is bail deductible as a business expense?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Genius. You can get death and taxes in one convenient place.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Guns insure polite tax preparation services.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope he filed the appropriate forms before pulling that gun:.

IRS 32-12b: Threaten Taxpayer with Firearm Form
IRS 720-34c/d:. Intention to Pistol-whip Taxpayer Form
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The only thing that can stop a bad CPA with a gun is a good CPA with a gun.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Their motto says clearly: "We'll get you the return you deserve or we'll shoot you."
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well that was EZ
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: Is bail deductible as a business expense?


No, but the gun is unless the auditor has a larger caliber.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I hope he filed the appropriate forms before pulling that gun:.

IRS 32-12b: Threaten Taxpayer with Firearm Form
IRS 720-34c/d:. Intention to Pistol-whip Taxpayer Form


It was a chick who pulled the gun.

And speaking as a tax accountant myself.  I can't say what Latunya did was right, but I understand.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xanadian: feckingmorons: It appears Ms. Wright does not have a PTIN so she should not be preparing taxes.

https://irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf

Between that, and pulling a gun on a customer, I'm beginning to think this woman is not to be trusted.


Hmm...

Subsidiary of Trump Tax Enterprises...

That makes sense.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nice to see Texas is keeping the wild west spirit alive.

But not the guy that was snoring too loud.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: xanadian: feckingmorons: It appears Ms. Wright does not have a PTIN so she should not be preparing taxes.

https://irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf

Between that, and pulling a gun on a customer, I'm beginning to think this woman is not to be trusted.

It's Texas, that's just how they say hello.

/former Texan


And "goodbye" is when they pull the trigger, right?

:P
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby, just so you know.

A single [CLICK] indicates activity with a mouse... while [CLICK CLICK] is used to indicate a gun.

Get with it.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: It appears Ms. Wright does not have a PTIN so she should not be preparing taxes.

https://irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf


THIS is your take on the story? That's like interviewing survivors of a plane crash and asking them about the inflight movie.
 
