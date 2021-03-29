 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Lebanon could sink like the Titanic, politician warns, offering the terrifying prospect of yet another epic James Cameron romance   (aljazeera.com) divider line
576 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2021 at 12:13 PM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In high school, early 1975, my geography teacher had a guest speaker one day, a guy who just moved back from Beirut. He had lived there for years. Being kids, we had no idea about anything there but he talked about what a beautiful country it had been and how things were going sour very quickly, so he left. He showed lots of pretty color slides. The lesson I got from that was to appreciate how lucky we are in America to not have to worry about our country suddenly falling apart.

Of course, I've learned a few new lessons the last five years or so. Nothing is guaranteed here. Also, religion is capable of destroying good things anywhere.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: In high school, early 1975, my geography teacher had a guest speaker one day, a guy who just moved back from Beirut. He had lived there for years. Being kids, we had no idea about anything there but he talked about what a beautiful country it had been and how things were going sour very quickly, so he left. He showed lots of pretty color slides.



Same basic story for me, except my barber and Iran in the 70s. Also my old boss and Cuba in the 50s.

Amazing how quickly things can go sour.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he mean it could literally flip capsize and sink like Guam?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is that whenever they start getting things working, someone comes in and bombs their infrastructure back into rubble.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just yesterday my uncle and I were talking about a watering hole he visited in Beirut back in the 80s.  He seemed to spend his entire military career finding places to get liquored up in the most unlikely locations. His travels in the air force make me a bit envious of him. However, I had the best strange food story from my time in Peru.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He'll still be busy making Avatar 2.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Criminally corrupt politicians using fundamentalist religious militias to rob country bare while running it to the ground.  Look at the future of Red States and despair, or laugh depending on your level of cynicism.
 
