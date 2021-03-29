 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Someone left a huge floater in the canal   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sorry, that was me.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Enough with this story.  That ship has sailed.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Agarista
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ever-given-turned-80-percent-in-right​-​direction

And what percent in the wrong direction did it take to get it stuck?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Should have flushed twice!
 
wage0048
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Again?

https://m.fark.com/comments/11283614/​n​ew?from_page=main#new
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lot of conflicting reports, it's partially unstuck, it's unstuck, it is partially floating, it is floating, it is moved back to the center, it is partially moved back. In one of the photos it appears to be listing to starboard.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Sorry, that was me.


GUYS! LOOK! I FOUND HIM!!
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thank god almighty I'm free at last.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Lot of conflicting reports, it's partially unstuck, it's unstuck, it is partially floating, it is floating, it is moved back to the center, it is partially moved back. In one of the photos it appears to be listing to starboard.


Looking at that waterline, I'm not sure I'd be eager to go ripping off into the Med at this point.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
firefly212
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: KarmicDisaster: Lot of conflicting reports, it's partially unstuck, it's unstuck, it is partially floating, it is floating, it is moved back to the center, it is partially moved back. In one of the photos it appears to be listing to starboard.

Looking at that waterline, I'm not sure I'd be eager to go ripping off into the Med at this point.

[Fark user image 701x466]


It may be damaged anyways, probably gonna need to stop at Port Said for more inspections, and possibly just unloading all that cargo at the port, and having other ships take the load...
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
DOODIE!
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BigNumber12: KarmicDisaster: Lot of conflicting reports, it's partially unstuck, it's unstuck, it is partially floating, it is floating, it is moved back to the center, it is partially moved back. In one of the photos it appears to be listing to starboard.

Looking at that waterline, I'm not sure I'd be eager to go ripping off into the Med at this point.

[Fark user image 701x466]


That pic makes it look like it is listing to port. I know nothing but I think that they will try to back it our using tugs, it is the shortest distance. Then they might have to do some work on the canal at the spot.
 
