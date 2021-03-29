 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Mauna Loa isn't just a brand of tasty, tasty macadamia nuts, it's also the world's largest volcano, making up roughly half the land mass of The Big Island in Hawaii. Oh and recent Seismic activity suggests it is "waking up". Ruh-roh
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm going to get a kick out of this thread
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Save the coffee!
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yellowstone: "Hold my beer"
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They might need a virgin.

Probably some in this thread.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now I know what those poor villagers of Pompeii experienced when they were rained down upon with hot ash and lava. Except in my case, it was not hot lava but hot, frothy, ejaculate."

- Ron Burgundy
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better stock up on Spam and rice.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've a friend in Kona. His opinion is 'meh'. I'm sure those in Hilo have a slightly different opinion.

There are a lot of volcanic trails down the mountains that are less than 100 years old. The Big Island is a cool place for geologists.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't live on volcano. it's not difficult.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will there be HD Video of half the island blowing up?
Here's hoping!
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Yellowstone: "Hold my beer"



Yellowstone is a Grower not a Show-er.

Mauna Loa has the most massive volcanic cone - but yellowstone is an erupting power house.  Sure, it takes a long time to build up its magma load - but when it's finally ready to explode, man does it make a Mess.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I've a friend in Kona. His opinion is 'meh'. I'm sure those in Hilo have a slightly different opinion.
There are a lot of volcanic trails down the mountains that are less than 100 years old. The Big Island is a cool place for geologists.


The eruptions I know of in Hawaii are the kind with lava flows, not things exploding. The last time it happened, I watched videos of lava flowing everywhere, and although it's cool and fascinating, you can't stop it. It would just run into their homes and set them on fire, run over the roads, flow through a neighborhood. It was freaky to watch, I can't imagine what it would be like to watch it happen. You could watch the whole thing unfolding, and there wasn't a thing they could do about it.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought volcanoes had better names like Eyjafjallajökull this one is way to easy on the news readers.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrymRpr: Will there be HD Video of half the island blowing up?
Here's hoping!


Yes, but exactly 100% of it will be in slow motion. All of it. Every video on YouTube and TV will be editied by a moron such that you'll never actually be able to tell what the fark's going on. Every three seconds it'll cut to an interview with a guy saying "well, I wuz scared, and ma wife wuz scared".

/Seriously. Try to find un-farked up video of Mt St Helens exploding.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How am I gonna be an optimist about this?
 
The Fett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea, HVO has a less excited review of the activity (Dated 6 days after this story).
https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/usgs​-​hvo-information-statement-small-earthq​uake-swarm-mauna-loa-volcanos-southeas​t-flank
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Nadie_AZ: I've a friend in Kona. His opinion is 'meh'. I'm sure those in Hilo have a slightly different opinion.
There are a lot of volcanic trails down the mountains that are less than 100 years old. The Big Island is a cool place for geologists.

The eruptions I know of in Hawaii are the kind with lava flows, not things exploding. The last time it happened, I watched videos of lava flowing everywhere, and although it's cool and fascinating, you can't stop it. It would just run into their homes and set them on fire, run over the roads, flow through a neighborhood. It was freaky to watch, I can't imagine what it would be like to watch it happen. You could watch the whole thing unfolding, and there wasn't a thing they could do about it.



Yep.  Mauna Loa isn't an explosive volcano.   The magma has a low gaseous content, so it isn't explosively eruptive like, say, a Mount Saint Helens or Ritchie Tambora.

When it erupts, mostly it'll just ooze down the side of the mountain, like it's always done, which is why it's got that shape to begin with.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like it was ever asleep.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's less fun when the name is pronounceable.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Try to find un-farked up video of Mt St Helens exploding.


There is no video of Mt. St. Helens exploding.   Just what is essentially time lapse photography.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1980_er​u​ption_of_Mount_St._Helens#Landslide_an​d_climactic_phase

Scientists were able to reconstruct the motion of the landslide from a series of rapid photographs by Gary Rosenquist, who was camping 11 miles (18 km) away from the blast.  Rosenquist, his party and his photographs survived because the blast was deflected by local topography one mile (1.6 km) short of his location.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Besides, Yick Lung is a funnier name for a Hawaiian snack food company:

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
patowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that solves the problem of observatories on native land...
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wake me up before you...uh oh.
 
MaxMorgan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago I brought back a 12 pack of 5oz cans of Mauna Loa macadamia nuts from Hawaii. I was going to give them to my friends, I ate them all. They are very tasty right out of the refrigerator.
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has been a couple of hours since the big burrito. Recent seismic activity suggests it is waking up. This one may also smell of tacos.
 
morg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EL EM: It's less fun when the name is pronounceable.


Don't kid yourself, EL EM, no matter how you pronounce it the locals will still correct you.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MaxMorgan: Years ago I brought back a 12 pack of 5oz cans of Mauna Loa macadamia nuts from Hawaii. I was going to give them to my friends, I ate them all. They are very tasty right out of the refrigerator.


I hope you spaced those out.  10 oz of Macadamia nuts in one sitting leads to unfortunate consequences about 36 hours later.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pūhāhonu would like a word.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good bye Pahokaloa Training Area. Consumer of many, many jump boots.  Also, I got a free MOPP suit when it fell out of a Gamma Goat that was being slung by a shiathook.

What's the definition of a shiathook?  A million parts flying in a loose formation.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All this means is more Hawaii.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Nadie_AZ: I've a friend in Kona. His opinion is 'meh'. I'm sure those in Hilo have a slightly different opinion.
There are a lot of volcanic trails down the mountains that are less than 100 years old. The Big Island is a cool place for geologists.

The eruptions I know of in Hawaii are the kind with lava flows, not things exploding. The last time it happened, I watched videos of lava flowing everywhere, and although it's cool and fascinating, you can't stop it. It would just run into their homes and set them on fire, run over the roads, flow through a neighborhood. It was freaky to watch, I can't imagine what it would be like to watch it happen. You could watch the whole thing unfolding, and there wasn't a thing they could do about it.


I drove down to the national park and where the road ends overlooking the ocean. On the way you could see the road that had been covered over just a few years previously by lava flow. The whole national park shows that lava flow basically destroys/ covers everything. It's amazing the power of this planet.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Russ1642: Try to find un-farked up video of Mt St Helens exploding.

There is no video of Mt. St. Helens exploding.   Just what is essentially time lapse photography.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1980_eru​ption_of_Mount_St._Helens#Landslide_an​d_climactic_phase

Scientists were able to reconstruct the motion of the landslide from a series of rapid photographs by Gary Rosenquist, who was camping 11 miles (18 km) away from the blast.  Rosenquist, his party and his photographs survived because the blast was deflected by local topography one mile (1.6 km) short of his location.


Never stopped every YouTube video that it is video of the initial explosion, followed by god only knows how much useless padding before showing the slideshow as you describe. Which is even farking worse than what I was complaining about. My point was that the footage that actually gets out there is edited by people with parts of their brains missing and there's nothing you can do about it. You want nice 4k video of Mauna Loa exploding? Nope, instead you'll get a video game-like drone shot that speeds up and slows down fourteen times to show how "cool" the operator was, as evidenced by the recent eruptions in Iceland.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: NikolaiFarkoff: Yellowstone: "Hold my beer"


Yellowstone is a Grower not a Show-er.

Mauna Loa has the most massive volcanic cone - but yellowstone is an erupting power house.  Sure, it takes a long time to build up its magma load - but when it's finally ready to explode, man does it make a Mess.


They are both formed by the same type of plate movement over a geological fisure.  The big island is just the newest, most visible result.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: cryinoutloud: Nadie_AZ: I've a friend in Kona. His opinion is 'meh'. I'm sure those in Hilo have a slightly different opinion.
There are a lot of volcanic trails down the mountains that are less than 100 years old. The Big Island is a cool place for geologists.

The eruptions I know of in Hawaii are the kind with lava flows, not things exploding. The last time it happened, I watched videos of lava flowing everywhere, and although it's cool and fascinating, you can't stop it. It would just run into their homes and set them on fire, run over the roads, flow through a neighborhood. It was freaky to watch, I can't imagine what it would be like to watch it happen. You could watch the whole thing unfolding, and there wasn't a thing they could do about it.

I drove down to the national park and where the road ends overlooking the ocean. On the way you could see the road that had been covered over just a few years previously by lava flow. The whole national park shows that lava flow basically destroys/ covers everything. It's amazing the power of this planet.


It's a long drive but very much worth it.

Also very cool is the lava tube near the park visitor center.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Popocatétl and Iztaccíhuatl say "greetings from the Holocene!"
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
