Militant atheist squirrels are on a rampage
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't fark with the Jesus."
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick and dirty, and with apologies to Randall Munroe:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ It's amazing how much damage just one of those little farkers can do if they get inside
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ray Stevens does not approve.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Squeak Squeakity Squeak Squeaken."

* "Where's your god now?!"
 
L33t Squirrel [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
...I had nothing to do with this.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Prosperity Squirrels are the worst.  Tithing half their nuts thinking the SqirrelGirl will bless them with 20x nuts.  That's just acorns, man.  Acorns
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did they actually repair it or do we have a other Ecce Homo on our hands.
 
Flarn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You farked with squirrels, Morty!
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Quick and dirty, and with apologies to Randall Munroe:

[Fark user image image 373x330]

/ It's amazing how much damage just one of those little farkers can do if they get inside


Been doing this for over a year. Got two yesterday. Up to 86, and its picking up now that the weather is nice again.
Neighbor was quoted 10k+ to get them out of the attic and walls and seal the house.
They get dropped off at the mouth of the canyon.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
mlive.comView Full Size

I imagine the squirrel giving communion later:
"This is his body, broken for you."
 
pdieten
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
However you feel about the subject, the repair work on the crucifix is quality.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Obligatory

Ray Stevens - "The Mississippi Squirrel Revival" (Music Video)
Youtube K16fG1sDagU
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Militant Atheist Squirrels is the name of my Fleet Foxes parody band.

/s
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The prophecy is unveiling

Ray Stevens - "The Mississippi Squirrel Revival" (Music Video)
Youtube K16fG1sDagU
 
i state your name
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Quick and dirty, and with apologies to Randall Munroe:

[Fark user image 373x330]

/ It's amazing how much damage just one of those little farkers can do if they get inside


No kidding
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "Squeak Squeakity Squeak Squeaker Squeaken."

* "Where's your god now?!"


/ftfy
//pet peeve

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Glad they were able to fix Jesus. And it only took 3 days!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Atheist nothing. Squirrels were spawned by that bastard demigod that hangs out in Yggdrasil. Those things will win Ragnarok.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Glad they were able to fix Jesus. And it only took 3 days!
[Fark user image 414x552]


Then they sent him off the the First Church of Onanism.  Was that really necessary?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pinner: Been doing this for over a year.


About a year and a half ago, we had a squirrel get into our apartment one afternoon. At least I'm pretty sure it was a squirrel - based on volume of food consumed and what I heard it was bigger than a rat and a very fast climber.

He managed to sample just about every food item in the kitchen that wasn't in the refrigerator, leave turds on my desk, and knock several items off of high shelves. I suspect that it was one of those scenarios where the squirrel knocked something over, got startled, and knocked more things over trying to get away from the things it knocked over.

Anyway, the landlord wasn't super helpful, but based on sound I deduced that there was a hole in the exterior siding where an old kitchen vent had gone that the animal was using to get inside. Once I nailed a small steel sheet over the hole the thing never came back, so I guess that was the optimal resolution.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe the shattered crucifix can be repaired by some chip monks.
 
Number 216
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flarn: You farked with squirrels, Morty!


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Pinner: Been doing this for over a year.

About a year and a half ago, we had a squirrel get into our apartment one afternoon. At least I'm pretty sure it was a squirrel - based on volume of food consumed and what I heard it was bigger than a rat and a very fast climber.

He managed to sample just about every food item in the kitchen that wasn't in the refrigerator, leave turds on my desk, and knock several items off of high shelves. I suspect that it was one of those scenarios where the squirrel knocked something over, got startled, and knocked more things over trying to get away from the things it knocked over.

Anyway, the landlord wasn't super helpful, but based on sound I deduced that there was a hole in the exterior siding where an old kitchen vent had gone that the animal was using to get inside. Once I nailed a small steel sheet over the hole the thing never came back, so I guess that was the optimal resolution.


That was probably it. I can hear them scratching on the house. Luckily it's pretty tight. They've definitely done some claw sharpening on wood trim. Assholes!
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Quick and dirty, and with apologies to Randall Munroe:

[Fark user image image 373x330]

/ It's amazing how much damage just one of those little farkers can do if they get inside


That's why you use hampsters!
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Some of those little rodents have some big balls on them. 

fark.pbworks.comView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pinner: Martian_Astronomer: Pinner: Been doing this for over a year.

About a year and a half ago, we had a squirrel get into our apartment one afternoon. At least I'm pretty sure it was a squirrel - based on volume of food consumed and what I heard it was bigger than a rat and a very fast climber.

He managed to sample just about every food item in the kitchen that wasn't in the refrigerator, leave turds on my desk, and knock several items off of high shelves. I suspect that it was one of those scenarios where the squirrel knocked something over, got startled, and knocked more things over trying to get away from the things it knocked over.

Anyway, the landlord wasn't super helpful, but based on sound I deduced that there was a hole in the exterior siding where an old kitchen vent had gone that the animal was using to get inside. Once I nailed a small steel sheet over the hole the thing never came back, so I guess that was the optimal resolution.

That was probably it. I can hear them scratching on the house. Luckily it's pretty tight. They've definitely done some claw sharpening on wood trim. Assholes!


I had an apartment in college where sometimes I could hear loud scratching noises in the walls.  Figured it was either squirrels, or the place was haunted.

*why not both.jpg*

the foundation was stone and built in 1906.  So either seems like a possibility.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's the Mormon squirrels you really have to watch out for.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jesus had a few holes in him, so the figure is now more realistic.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bionicjoe: Some of those little rodents have some big balls on them. 

[fark.pbworks.com image 314x399]


His most hated adversary:
Squirrel Nut Zippers - Hell
Youtube iLYB9pvww2M
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Jesus had a few holes in him, so the figure is now more realistic.


Isn't he supposed to be holy?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x539]


furlike typing detected.

/ick
 
X-Geek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But with some patience, some patching and the deft touch of two artists on the island, Ste. Anne's Catholic Church now has its vintage treasure back on the wall behind the altar.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
