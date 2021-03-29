 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   B-b-but were they headed to Beverly Hills with its swimming pools and movie stars?   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Strange, Central Motorway Police Group, West Midlands Police, Wolverhampton, Birmingham, driver's attempt, Staffordshire, Automobile, West Midlands  
•       •       •

1057 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2021 at 9:35 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's never a good idea to overload your Trojan
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd expect this kinda thing in Mississippi, not England
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cman: I'd expect this kinda thing in Mississippi, not England


Every country has their own Mississippi.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just needs a little securing.

mlive.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Man, they sure do some crazy stuff in England!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My grandmother had a favorite phrase for that, "A lazy man's load."
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why the fark do they always have to get on the E way/highway?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
 
roc6783
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Uhh, they slapped it and said, "that's not going anywhere."

Clearly secure.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you are learning to drive, learn how to drive under all conditions.

+1 Mr. Driving Instructor.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I want to hire that guy to rearrange my closet and really pack stuff in!
 
HardHeaded63
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.