 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Crafters having "Covid friendly" shows. And clueless about how phrasing works   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
3
    More: Dumbass, President of the United States, craft show, Holding, United Veterans Association of Blair county, A Great Way to Care, Thomas Jefferson, home mom, Local businesses  
•       •       •

177 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2021 at 11:35 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beta-Karens.
Beta-Karens everywhere.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That part of PA thinks COVID-19 is a hoax that's just intended to make Trump look bad (as if he needed help with that).
 
X-Geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What if I'm just Covid-curious?
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.