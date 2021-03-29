 Skip to content
(North Jersey)   Confused about what do when caught in an active shooter situation? Experts advise deploying the Monty Python defense: Run away, Run away
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The sound of a gunshot reverberates indoors, making it tough to figure out where the shooter is, McCann said. Especially during a panic-inducing adrenaline dump.

My advice would be to just stay in the bathroom and lift your feet up.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The first thing I would do is release the tiger then go get a banana.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Run from the active shooter" is anti-2A propaganda. There are 8 rules to surviving a mass shooting and they have not changed since last time I posted them:

1) Always have your concealed weapon strapped to your hip.

2) Remember, when the shooting starts, that you are not trapped in a mass shooting with an active shooter. The active shooter is trapped in a mass shooting with you.

3) At the height of the action, you may feel as though time is slowing to almost a crawl, similar to how it was when Neo was dodging bullets in "The Matrix." This is normal for someone who carries a concealed weapon and is a testament to your highly attuned senses, trained reflexes, and others powers enumerated by the Second Amendment. Allow your senses a few moments to adapt to this heightened reality; use this time to assess the shooter(s) and gauge their overall level of training, weaponry, and other armament.

4) It is now time to give the active shooter(s) an opportunity to surrender to you. Contrary to popular misconception, the law does not require that you announce you are a concealed weapon carrier or that you believe in the Second Amendment. Some prefer to frame the question in a way that suggests the active shooter(s) own best interests may be at stake. For example: If you want to live, I suggest you lay down your weapons now. Others prefer a more aggressive stance: I'm counting to three. Don't let me get there.

5) If they surrender at this point, most states no longer permit you to still shoot them. Collect their weapons and hold them until the authorities arrive. There will be widespread adulation and people trying to take your picture, give you money, offering to go out with you, etc., but do not allow any of this to distract you. This is, ironically, the most dangerous time -- by choosing to stay your hand and grant mercy, you've given them additional opportunities to escape, attack, or go for a concealed weapon. Be vigilant, always.

6) If they choose to not surrender, remember your training: 1 shot, 1 kill. If there is only one shooter, it is acceptable to disarm him with your first bullet and put him down with your second. When engaging multiple shooters, however, do not risk this.

7) If one of the active shooters captures a civilian, do not shoot the civilian. Remember that the Second Amendment expects its defenders to shield even those who choose to ignore it from harm -- you are the watcher in the dark, the line in the sand. Engage with the hostage-holding shooter, act as though you are willing to bargain for the civilian's life. Then draw your holdout piece with your off hand and take him by surprise with a shot between the eyes.

8) When the shooting stops, reload and holster your weapons. There is no need to stay for the interviews and further adulation. Let the civilians tell their stories of you. They will remember.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or pull out a legally concealed weapon and end their rampage.


Not glamorizing it, but you can't outrun a bullet. If the active shooter doesn't hit you, they hit someone else in place of you..and your odds of not getting hit decreases by 1. I have a feeling that this is going to set off the non-violent types who have never experienced real violence in their life...and to those, I say: you don't know what you don't know. I hope you stay a positive person with positive experiences your whole life, but someone already took that from me.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bring enough ammo
remember the building layout
stay on schedule
remember, no russian

wait which side are you imagining?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Or pull out a legally concealed weapon and end their rampage.


Yeah it's easy.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your office has a drop ceiling, hide in the ceiling. If you have a gun, shoot the guy in the eye socket, he won't be able to see as well with only 1 eye.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And out come the right wing masturbation fantasies.

People for whom life has become such a hollowed out string of failures being involved in a mass murder actually sounds appealing.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked very hard at not being seen.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

9) Wear a headband.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: "Run from the active shooter" is anti-2A propaganda. There are 8 rules to surviving a mass shooting and they have not changed since last time I posted them:


As much I'd like to pat you on the back with a good old "bravo, chap" and all that, there are far too many people (mostly white, mostly guys, mostly white guys) who believe in these 8 rules.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Not glamorizing it, but you can't outrun a bullet.


What if you're one of the kids with the pumped up kicks?
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: My advice would be to just stay in the bathroom and lift your feet up.


Also a good strategy for taking long breaks.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work for a hospital network and had to go through active shooter training. We were told:
1. run if you can
2. hide and barricade if that's not an option and
3. fight if there are no other options

One of the participants said that he was a CCW holder and asked if he could shoot the gunman. He was told:
1. our buildings don't allow guns on the premises and
2. when the cops show up they will see a man with a gun they will assume that he is the suspect and will act accordingly.

He tried to argue and said that he had a constitutional right to carry his gun. After the meeting was over he had a special one-on-one talk with HR and security where they found out that he had a gun on him as well as one in his locker.

Did I mention that he was one of our top neurologists? Yeah, he was canned.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Slypork: I work for a hospital network and had to go through active shooter training. We were told:
1. run if you can
2. hide and barricade if that's not an option and
3. fight if there are no other options

One of the participants said that he was a CCW holder and asked if he could shoot the gunman. He was told:
1. our buildings don't allow guns on the premises and
2. when the cops show up they will see a man with a gun they will assume that he is the suspect and will act accordingly.

He tried to argue and said that he had a constitutional right to carry his gun. After the meeting was over he had a special one-on-one talk with HR and security where they found out that he had a gun on him as well as one in his locker.

Did I mention that he was one of our top neurologists? Yeah, he was canned.


8 years of med school doesnt increase intelligence.
it does wonders for entitlement tho
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Eventually, given enough centuries and no other possible options, we'll do the right thing.
 
zjoik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

onion-like typing detected
 
Callous
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Slypork: I work for a hospital network and had to go through active shooter training. We were told:
1. run if you can
2. hide and barricade if that's not an option and
3. fight if there are no other options

One of the participants said that he was a CCW holder and asked if he could shoot the gunman. He was told:
1. our buildings don't allow guns on the premises and
2. when the cops show up they will see a man with a gun they will assume that he is the suspect and will act accordingly.

He tried to argue and said that he had a constitutional right to carry his gun. After the meeting was over he had a special one-on-one talk with HR and security where they found out that he had a gun on him as well as one in his locker.

Did I mention that he was one of our top neurologists? Yeah, he was canned.



Well that rules works like a charm.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*blam, blam, blam*

"It's ok. A guy on Fark told me this is what I should do"
 
X-Geek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It is absolutely true that running is your best option.

However I am 55 years old, have bad feet and couldn't run fast even when I was young.

Plus I am full of rage.

I made up my mind a long time ago that trying to force feed a mass shooter his gun would be, in Frank Miller's words, "a very good death."
 
cleek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
you must first ask the shooter if he is a Good Guy With a Gun or a Bad Guy With a Gun - if you can't tell from skin color, that is.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: tuxq: Or pull out a legally concealed weapon and end their rampage.

Yeah it's easy.


Carry your own bomb, chances that plane will have two bombs are extremely small
 
oopsboom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cleek: you must first ask the shooter if he is a Good Guy With a Gun or a Bad Guy With a Gun - if you can't tell from skin color, that is.


that doesnt sound right
im pretty sure you se the color card to check if hes a good guy or a bad guy FIRST
then decide if he has a gun or not after b/c theres different criteria
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: I made up my mind a long time ago that trying to force feed a mass shooter his gun would be, in Frank Miller's words, "a very good death."


For you?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LewDux: HotWingConspiracy: tuxq: Or pull out a legally concealed weapon and end their rampage.

Yeah it's easy.

Carry your own bomb, chances that plane will have two bombs are extremely small


imagine how polite everyone on the plane would be if everyone had a bomb

/thats how that logic works right
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 400x213] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: tuxq: Not glamorizing it, but you can't outrun a bullet.

What if you're one of the kids with the pumped up kicks?


PF Flyers allow you to run faster and jump higher. But they don't sell PF Flyers anymore.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Slypork: I work for a hospital network and had to go through active shooter training. We were told:
1. run if you can
2. hide and barricade if that's not an option and
3. fight if there are no other options

One of the participants said that he was a CCW holder and asked if he could shoot the gunman. He was told:
1. our buildings don't allow guns on the premises and
2. when the cops show up they will see a man with a gun they will assume that he is the suspect and will act accordingly.

He tried to argue and said that he had a constitutional right to carry his gun. After the meeting was over he had a special one-on-one talk with HR and security where they found out that he had a gun on him as well as one in his locker.

Did I mention that he was one of our top neurologists? Yeah, he was canned.


Good - maybe he can get a job in Texas.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: It is absolutely true that running is your best option.

However I am 55 years old, have bad feet and couldn't run fast even when I was young.

Plus I am full of rage.

I made up my mind a long time ago that trying to force feed a mass shooter his gun would be, in Frank Miller's words, "a very good death."


There is such a special magic in a man of your advancing years and apparently declining physical condition citing noted artist/rennaisance philosopher Frank Miller as one of his fantasies for ways that would be good to die.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Love you!
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Run towards the shooter. Crush them beneath a mass of bodies.

You'll die anyways.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: It is absolutely true that running is your best option.

However I am 55 years old, have bad feet and couldn't run fast even when I was young.

Plus I am full of rage.

I made up my mind a long time ago that trying to force feed a mass shooter his gun would be, in Frank Miller's words, "a very good death."


This attitude has stopped more mass shooting events than any asshole gun fetishist wet dream ever will.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
1) Live in a place where you don't have to think about these things.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rucker10: DanInKansas: It is absolutely true that running is your best option.

However I am 55 years old, have bad feet and couldn't run fast even when I was young.

Plus I am full of rage.

I made up my mind a long time ago that trying to force feed a mass shooter his gun would be, in Frank Miller's words, "a very good death."

This attitude has stopped more mass shooting events than any asshole gun fetishist wet dream ever will.


but it doesnt have the NRA, FOX, OANN, etc media pimping for it

remember, a cop is allowed to shoot you preemptively from 20 feet away b/c you could rush him and beat him to death with your bare hands before he could draw the gun off his belt.
BUT mag limits are worthless b/c its impossible to rush someone from 20 feet away while they pull a magazine off their belt and do a reload

thats the power of right wing media right there.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


i.imgflip.comView Full Size


There are variants of this that have popped up all over the place in the last few years. The various ways the "fight" people arm themselves are interesting artistic choices.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: 1) Live in a place where you don't have to think about these things.


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: It is absolutely true that running is your best option.

However I am 55 years old, have bad feet and couldn't run fast even when I was young.

Plus I am full of rage.

I made up my mind a long time ago that trying to force feed a mass shooter his gun would be, in Frank Miller's words, "a very good death."


Over the years I have learned that I run towards danger, not away, as a first instinct. I've told my loved ones if I'm ever in this situation it's likely I will be a casualty. It's not a bravery thing, it's not an ego thing, it's just what I do in a crisis.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EL EM: I worked very hard at not being seen.


Who said that? Is someone in here?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tuxq: Or pull out a legally concealed weapon and end their rampage.


Not glamorizing it, but you can't outrun a bullet. If the active shooter doesn't hit you, they hit someone else in place of you..and your odds of not getting hit decreases by 1. I have a feeling that this is going to set off the non-violent types who have never experienced real violence in their life...and to those, I say: you don't know what you don't know. I hope you stay a positive person with positive experiences your whole life, but someone already took that from me.


Is this a joke?

Seriously I don't know, because I am not from USA. I have read the "more weapons" response before, and then it wasn't sarcasm.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Porous Horace: 1) Live in a place where you don't have to think about these things.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 815x647]


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: tuxq: Or pull out a legally concealed weapon and end their rampage.


Not glamorizing it, but you can't outrun a bullet. If the active shooter doesn't hit you, they hit someone else in place of you..and your odds of not getting hit decreases by 1. I have a feeling that this is going to set off the non-violent types who have never experienced real violence in their life...and to those, I say: you don't know what you don't know. I hope you stay a positive person with positive experiences your whole life, but someone already took that from me.

Is this a joke?

Seriously I don't know, because I am not from USA. I have read the "more weapons" response before, and then it wasn't sarcasm.


Statistics and historic precedence has never stopped republicans and conservatives from being wrong in the past and it sure as hell won't start now.
 
Abox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tuxq: Or pull out a legally concealed weapon and end their rampage.


Not glamorizing it, but you can't outrun a bullet. If the active shooter doesn't hit you, they hit someone else in place of you..and your odds of not getting hit decreases by 1. I have a feeling that this is going to set off the non-violent types who have never experienced real violence in their life...and to those, I say: you don't know what you don't know. I hope you stay a positive person with positive experiences your whole life, but someone already took that from me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
handsome boy model [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Arkanaut: tuxq: Not glamorizing it, but you can't outrun a bullet.

What if you're one of the kids with the pumped up kicks?

PF Flyers allow you to run faster and jump higher. But they don't sell PF Flyers anymore.



I preferred Red Ball Jets.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tuxq: Or pull out a legally concealed weapon and end their rampage.


Not glamorizing it, but you can't outrun a bullet. If the active shooter doesn't hit you, they hit someone else in place of you..and your odds of not getting hit decreases by 1. I have a feeling that this is going to set off the non-violent types who have never experienced real violence in their life...and to those, I say: you don't know what you don't know. I hope you stay a positive person with positive experiences your whole life, but someone already took that from me.


This might just be real.

You think the solution if to bring weapons to a supermarket.

OK, sorry if I didn't get it. Otherwise, yeah, your life must suck, and I am happy to never be in a supermarket with you.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Porous Horace: 1) Live in a place where you don't have to think about these things.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 815x647]


Admittedly, the chances of getting shot do vary wildly in different parts of the US, running from "nearly zero" to "worse than in an actual active war zone".
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you pull out a gun and start shooting and kill a bystander....would you go to prison?
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

freddyV: If you pull out a gun and start shooting and kill a bystander....would you go to prison?


Yes.

And some of us can't run.  Like, literally cannot.  Granted, while most of the time it's because Farkers are grossly obese, in my case it's the compound spiral tib/fib fracture that got me booted from the Army and for which they pay me a sadly inadequate amount of money each month. So with respect to TFA that's telling me to run, no, I don't think I will.
 
