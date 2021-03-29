 Skip to content
Man discovers his cat has been living with the neighbors thanks to real estate listing photos
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My nephew in Virginia had a friend over one day who looked at the kitty and exclaimed "That's our cat!" The cat disappeared for days at a time and lived in that kid's house, too. And it turned out there was a third home as well.

This is Magic. He lives two doors down and will spend the day here sometimes. The whole neighborhood knows him. I think he spends time everywhere. He loves everyone except Cam, the cat across the street.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The days when Toby The Cat come to visit my yard are good days.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless your cat lives inside full time (they all should), it's not your cat.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Primus - Tommy The Cat
Youtube r4OhIU-PmB8
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That pussy gets around.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Unless your cat lives inside full time (they all should), it's not your cat.


as i understand local cat law™ it's not legal to keep your cat 100% indoors in the UK. It's considered animal abuse or something
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you wanted loyalty you wouldve gotten a dog.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.boredpanda.com/not-my-cat​-​i-dont-own-cat-inside-house/?utm_sourc​e=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campai​gn=organic
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"his cat"   Words associated with people who don't understand cats.
 
Burchill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister's cat went to live with a neighbour, mainly as they had a new dog. Cat was fine with the dog they had before, but the new one was a biatch. They'd see (the cat) outside her new home, but she pretended not to see them. I mean actually turned away so as not to look at her. It's fair enough, you don't own a cat. Also, the cat was right, the new dog was an utter ****.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuckeg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our former neighbors had a very large dog and a cat that did not get much attention or care from them. That was okay during warm weather but when the cold came they were unhappy campers.  The dog would make his way through the snow to our door and the cat would follow in his tracks. Our three cats, all former city street cats, hated the dog and our one female did not like their cat so we let them spend the days in a warm screened off room and let them go home when the family came back. This went on for a few years until the family moved. The dog went with them but they left the cat. By that time our female (RIP Kitty) had died and she became the third mouse catcher and lived a long and happy life.
 
Burchill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atlantic_lotion: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Unless your cat lives inside full time (they all should), it's not your cat.

as i understand local cat law™ it's not legal to keep your cat 100% indoors in the UK. It's considered animal abuse or something


That's not the case, although it is normal to let "your" cat out.
 
dopirt [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A full 10% of outdoor-privileged cats keep an extra family on the side for lean times (study from early cat camera days).   We had a cat that disappeared for long periods of time and came back smelling of lilac and baby powder.   He was making time with an old lady up the street.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are not the hell your cats.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I feed a few cats in the neighborhood who come around. Two I know have homes but I'm not 100% sure about the other two.

One who does have a home gets really jealous. On a couple of occasions he has chased one of the other cats off the property. If I feed him by himself, he's very affectionate; if another cat shows up while he's there and I feed or even pay attention to the other cat, he hisses and growls at me and will swipe at me if I try to pet him.

Basically he's a dick sometimes, but that's to be expected because cat.
 
Abox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Unless your cat lives inside full time (they all should), it's not your cat.


I had a cat that came and went as he pleased...I put in a window flap so he didn't need to bother me to let him in and out.  I considered him more of a roommate although I filled his food dish, he didn't return the favor.  On the other hand he did all his business outside and didn't make me clean the litterbox so all good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CoysOdie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Simpsons did it.

https://simpsonswiki.com/wiki/Binge_a​n​d_Purr
 
tuckeg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: They are not the hell your cats.
[Fark user image 450x193]


Good to know. Then they can buy their own food, pay their vet bills and clean up after themselves.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That picture of the "owner" in the article is very helpful.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought that said "after watching zootopia" I need to get my eyes checked.
 
bughunter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like the neighbors are Down with OPP.
 
CoysOdie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You can't buy air filters for your putt at the Harley dealers anymore, but you CAN buy a nice cat collar.
 
Cormee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Paint your name on them. Problem solved.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I had a black feral neighborhood cat in my area last year.  I'd leave food and water out for him. He was friendly enough.  Then, one day as I opened my door to go back inside, he followed me in.  My 4 inside cats went into a quiet tizzy.  Black can't wound up in the basement kinda cornered by the others.  This went ona few times until, just before winter, he decided it was time to become an inside cat before the snow fell.  Now they all get along just fine.
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm a self-confessed cat lover. I hope that the listing had a disclaimer clause clearly stating that the cat was not included in the sale. As an aside, had a neighbor's cat (a ginger and white MANX) who would use my front lawn (as in grass - not loose soil) as a kitty litter box IN BROAD DAYLIGHT, which I found most unusual as cat's will instinctively cover their feces in an attempt to conceal their identity. There was no discouraging him/her neither. Thought about launching him/her back into his/her own yard using my catapult, but I wouldn't do anything to risk harming him/her. Did I mention that I'm a cat lover?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have 3 or 4 cats that like to wander through my yard.  If any one of them even catches a glimpse of me, they bolt.

Guess they've pegged me as a dog person.  Or, maybe they just remember the kitty I used to have that loved to run off the neighborhood cats.

RIP Lucy, you were definitely queen of all you surveyed...
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Unless your cat lives inside full time (they all should)......
.
.

Fark user imageView Full Size

How about NO?
.
https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/an​i​malservices/adoption/freelancefelines.​html
.
.
/ It's where we got our cats. Outdoors is where they live a great life.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ha! Cute story. Very cat like behavior.
Our little guy vanishes for hours during the day.  We dont' see him sleep till around 2 pm in the afternoon. So we imagine he 'crashes' somewhere. Sometimes he comes home smelling like dog.  maybe he actually goes into someones house and hangs out with dog, people, etc...
We put a tracking collar on him for a few days, he lost it on the 3rd day. But we do see him get around the neighborhood.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Burchill: atlantic_lotion: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Unless your cat lives inside full time (they all should), it's not your cat.

as i understand local cat law™ it's not legal to keep your cat 100% indoors in the UK. It's considered animal abuse or something

That's not the case, although it is normal to let "your" cat out.


I have two mostly indoor cats that occasionally get supervised trips outdoors so they can roll and chow on the lawn.  I just herd them around the yard until they plop down on the patio chairs or want back in.  They're good enough that I don't need a leash.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We had a cat who would go across the cul-de-sac, where the dogs were.  We couldn't figure out whether she liked dogs or was just interested in the different tasting food.

For longer than a decade we would see a dog, and instantly decide whether Princess would like to date him or not.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: I had a black feral neighborhood cat in my area last year.  I'd leave food and water out for him. He was friendly enough.  Then, one day as I opened my door to go back inside, he followed me in.  My 4 inside cats went into a quiet tizzy.  Black can't wound up in the basement kinda cornered by the others.  This went ona few times until, just before winter, he decided it was time to become an inside cat before the snow fell.  Now they all get along just fine.


Years ago, I started feeding a gray bob-tailed feral with balls so big you could see them from across the yard  when he turned his back. I still had a cat door cut into the back door of the garage so I set up a little bed for him and he'd come chill with me when I was out there. One night, I get up to go back inside, he follows me to the door, and precedes me inside.

Had to teach him how to get up on furniture and my lap. First time he purred, I'm not sure which of us was more surprised. Stayed five years until I came home and fund him dead on the floor of the garage, possibly a seizure.

He never once went anywhere but the litter pan (or outside) never laid a single claw on the furniture and respected the elderly queen of the clowder with damn near reverence. I miss that boy so damn much.
 
