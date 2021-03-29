 Skip to content
(MSN)   The IRS says face masks, hand sanitizer, and wipes are tax deductible ... if your medical expenses are more than 7.5% of your adjusted gross income, that is   (msn.com) divider line
45
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have OCD.  I can make that happen.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooooo....buy up $7000 worth of supplies, donate them to local medical offices, then claim 2 deductions?!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, because everyone has been saving all the mask and wipes receipts since March 2020.

I am so glad Canada just said, fark it let's make this a basic income experiment.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
95% of people take the standard deduction anyway. Tax deductions are for rich people
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, because I keep all of my hand sanitizer receipts.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got $2000 per person in my house in the last 90 days. I can buy a few masks and liquor, I mean sanitizer.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, my wife has been making masks for a school. Started with just a single classroom, now it's expanded even into the 9th grade that the school supports. I would guess she's made at least 300 masks for the school, I guess maybe she should have saved receipts... :-)

Of course, that's not really the point of donating things. If we don't get compensated, it doesn't matter, she did something to help, and that's the important part.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: 95% of people take the standard deduction anyway. Tax deductions are for rich people


Or really sick. If you're spending more than 7% of your income on health care you've got something going on.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: I just got $2000 per person in my house in the last 90 days. I can buy a few masks and liquor, I mean sanitizer.


A local brand of hand sanitizer has the distinct aroma of corn liquor, lol.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Claim you have an allergy to isopropyl, and you need high concentration ethanol for you hand sanitizer

Then deduct your everclear purchases

/You need better than 60% ABV, So Wray and Nephews Overproof Rum is on the table at 63%
//sadly no one seems to make 151 anymore
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Well, my wife has been making masks for a school. Started with just a single classroom, now it's expanded even into the 9th grade that the school supports. I would guess she's made at least 300 masks for the school, I guess maybe she should have saved receipts... :-)

Of course, that's not really the point of donating things. If we don't get compensated, it doesn't matter, she did something to help, and that's the important part.


Maybe her union can negotiate her a paid sabbatical next year or something? Or a contract where she gets a small portion of the money spent on team uniforms.
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: paid for with money from tax-advantaged health accounts
Farkers - I could have been using my FSA all along, and now they change the rules.
Farkers.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: 95% of people take the standard deduction anyway. Tax deductions are for rich people


Roughly 33%  of taxpayers itemize ...
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Of course, that's not really the point of donating things. If we don't get compensated, it doesn't matter, she did something to help, and that's the important part.


I thought the important part was being able to humble-brag about your philanthropy to social media?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Or really sick. If you're spending more than 7% of your income on health care you've got something going on.


Does that 7% count for the expense of health insurance?  If you're self-insuring, that can easily happen.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dukeblue219: moothemagiccow: 95% of people take the standard deduction anyway. Tax deductions are for rich people

Roughly 33%  of taxpayers itemize ...


Shoot, actually it's probably lower with the Trump tax cuts in 2018. My data was from 17... my fault.
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The standard deduction includes a component of medical expenses in how it was determined. Only excessive medical expenses are deductible. Simplifies life for taxpayers and the IRS alike.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: thealgorerhythm: Or really sick. If you're spending more than 7% of your income on health care you've got something going on.

Does that 7% count for the expense of health insurance?  If you're self-insuring, that can easily happen.


Generally yes.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insurance is a medical expense.  If you're getting insurance through you're employer then it is pretty easy to have medical expenses over 7.5% gross adjusted income.

dukeblue219: moothemagiccow: 95% of people take the standard deduction anyway. Tax deductions are for rich people

Roughly 33%  of taxpayers itemize ...


Most people would benefit from itemizing.  Probably the only people should don't need to are high school student in summer jobs.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: moothemagiccow: 95% of people take the standard deduction anyway. Tax deductions are for rich people

Or really sick. If you're spending more than 7% of your income on health care you've got something going on.


Yep.  It's why I don't bother with receipts when giving things to Goodwill or to local charities.  What can be used for deductions?  Moving expenses, non-reimbursed employment expenses, medical expenses.  The threshold is so high compared to income that normal/poor people either has to be incredibly sick (at medical bankruptcy levels of sick) or they have to be living way beyond their means to qualify for anything beyond the standard deduction.  Even in years where I really donated and bought my own living history gear that I used at work, it was nowhere near the standard deduction.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll add it to all of my other medical expenses.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorWhat: Yeah, because I keep all of my hand sanitizer receipts.


My mother probably can, because she order everything from Amazon
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry subby but that's an old law and there is nothig "spiffy" about it unless you are already mega rich.

Like so many laws, part A that we see first sounds good, until you combine it with the very next important aspect in part B of that same law.
Allow me:

You can get a tax deduction for medical safety equipment if it exceeds X% of your income

So sounds all nice like it helps mount poorer people and not really here for giving a break to those that could afford it and not notice anyway.

AH but the full and true picture of realty is:

and they itemize their tax returns.


Do you know who itemize their tax nurtures? Only people with a fooking ton of money are itemizing their tax returns, the vast vats vast majority, like 90%, yeah only about the top 10% of earners do itemized returns.
Everyone else is just the standard deduction, and would not be reasonable to do an itemized return. Thus this law of getting a tax break(deduction) is just for the wealthy really.

So only "spiffy" if you are on fact one of those wealthy parasites.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: Probably the only people should don't need to are high school student in summer jobs.


I rite good.

Probably the only people who don't need to [itemize] are high school student in summer jobs.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Mikey1969: Of course, that's not really the point of donating things. If we don't get compensated, it doesn't matter, she did something to help, and that's the important part.

I thought the important part was being able to humble-brag about your philanthropy to social media?


Is Fark social or antisocial media?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: moothemagiccow: 95% of people take the standard deduction anyway. Tax deductions are for rich people

Or really sick. If you're spending more than 7% of your income on health care you've got something going on.


When my mother went into serious decline and required 24-hour in-home care, more doctors than Jesus had disciples, and we hired a geriatric case manager for her, her expenses went *way* up and suddenly she went from having to pay additional tax (because most of her retirement income was pre-tax) to getting large refunds. Trying to hit the right withholding numbers was a challenge.
With the new higher standard deductions under the GOP tax "reform" passed under Trump, itemizing doesn't work for most people, but as you and your mom get older, start tracking your medical purchases. Also, if you are buying health insurance out of pocket, even ACA, the premiums might be deductible (mine aren't - employer plan and the insurance premiums are pre-tax).
I am not a lawyer or tax advisor, just some rando on the internet. Check with a tax professional.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Muta: Insurance is a medical expense.  If you're getting insurance through you're employer then it is pretty easy to have medical expenses over 7.5% gross adjusted income.

dukeblue219: moothemagiccow: 95% of people take the standard deduction anyway. Tax deductions are for rich people

Roughly 33%  of taxpayers itemize ...

Most people would benefit from itemizing.  Probably the only people should don't need to are high school student in summer jobs.


No, that is not the case, if you don't have a   mortgage, it is difficult to itemize for most people. Even with a mortgage, if you are married, it is difficult to get enough deductions to itemize.

A married couple gets a standard deduction of $24,800.   There are realistically only three categories of itemized deductions , taxes, interest and charity.  Deductions for taxes are capped at $10,000, so if you have that, you need $14,400 of mortgage interest and donations in order to itemize.  With a $300,000 mortgage at 4%, interest is $12000.  In order to itemize, you would need over $3,100 in charitable donations to make itemizing better than taking the standard deduction.

With the 10,000 cap on taxes and low interest rates, a lot more people don't have enough itemized deductions to make it a better option than the standard deduction.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: dukeblue219: moothemagiccow: 95% of people take the standard deduction anyway. Tax deductions are for rich people

Roughly 33%  of taxpayers itemize ...

Shoot, actually it's probably lower with the Trump tax cuts in 2018. My data was from 17... my fault.


It is. Before the Trump plan, I could itemize usually every other year because of medical. Now, I'm about $10K short.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: 95% of people take the standard deduction anyway. Tax deductions are for rich people


Basically you need to own a home to really be able to take advantage of itemized deductions. So not exactly wealthy, but firmly middle class.
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Man, poor people get all the breaks
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Muta: Insurance is a medical expense.  If you're getting insurance through you're employer then it is pretty easy to have medical expenses over 7.5% gross adjusted income.

dukeblue219: moothemagiccow: 95% of people take the standard deduction anyway. Tax deductions are for rich people

Roughly 33%  of taxpayers itemize ...

Most people would benefit from itemizing.  Probably the only people should don't need to are high school student in summer jobs.


If you are in a high income area and rent it it hard to come up with enough deductions to add up to the standard deduction. H&R Block makes it easy to run the numbers both ways and it really isn't worth it for us until we can buy a house. There just aren't enough itemized deductions available tor most renters, the specially now that the SALT deductions have been rolled back and the standard deduction raised.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
thealgorerhythm:If you're spending more than 7% of your income on health care you've got something going on.

You don't live in the US do you?

I get it, you are really talking about the related items in the headline, but that statement is easily the most non-american statement I've ever read.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Muta: Insurance is a medical expense.  If you're getting insurance through you're employer then it is pretty easy to have medical expenses over 7.5% gross adjusted income.

dukeblue219: moothemagiccow: 95% of people take the standard deduction anyway. Tax deductions are for rich people

Roughly 33%  of taxpayers itemize ...

Most people would benefit from itemizing.  Probably the only people should don't need to are high school student in summer jobs.

If you are in a high income area and rent it it hard to come up with enough deductions to add up to the standard deduction. H&R Block makes it easy to run the numbers both ways and it really isn't worth it for us until we can buy a house. There just aren't enough itemized deductions available tor most renters, the specially now that the SALT deductions have been rolled back and the standard deduction raised.


Yep.  Rent and make under $50,000, and deductions won't be a thing.  Credits, on the other hand..
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I just got $2000 per person in my house in the last 90 days. I can buy a few masks and liquor, I mean sanitizer.


Kettle One sanitizer?
 
I sound fat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: 95% of people take the standard deduction anyway. Tax deductions are for rich people


My bank account found this hilarious.
 
OldJames
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I got free ones, but I would still use the standard deduction anyway.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Muta: Insurance is a medical expense.  If you're getting insurance through you're employer then it is pretty easy to have medical expenses over 7.5% gross adjusted income.

dukeblue219: moothemagiccow: 95% of people take the standard deduction anyway. Tax deductions are for rich people

Roughly 33%  of taxpayers itemize ...

Most people would benefit from itemizing.  Probably the only people should don't need to are high school student in summer jobs.


Also you can't deduct medical insurance that provided by employer because you're premiums are pre-tax expense and you would be double dipping if you did that.

There actually used to be tax penalties if your employer-provided coverage was TOO good, which was an annoying provision of the ACA.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Problem/NoProblem: Because most of our incomes total below $50k for taxes or other government programs, we take the general deduction or whatever it's called because that is usually the higher amount. Our incomes are actually much higher, but for one reason or another, they are discounted or not taxed. It's nice being old and retired for many reasons.

I just learned this weekend that all my medical co-pays from March 2020 until September 2021 will be refunded from the VA, and any that are still due will be ignored and I don't have to pay them. During this time I have two surgeries (one tomorrow). My co-pays for the surgeries will total less than $1k but still.

One of the things I taught Hubby in our 25 years is that whatever we "save" from using coupons or sales or refunds, anything we get in actual cash money, goes into savings. It adds up and helps to pay things off. We have an account in a credit union: it pays interest on savings over a certain amount ($1k) and we withdraw from it, keeping the minimum, to pay off purchases, usually the "No Interest for 6 Months" types; we don't pay interest for a few months then withdraw enough to pay off the purchase, earning a few pennies here, a few pennies there, and before you know it, we have a dime, and dimes can become dollars.

So, this VA Refund will go into savings where it can earn the most (a penny here, ...) and make our lives just that much more secure.

We keep receipts for things like medical Rxs and OTC purchases and every year I add them up to see if this year it would be better to itemize, but it never is. Still, I waste maybe 30 minutes of time to find out, and you never know, eh? I have a Manila envelope I put tax time receipts into all year and then add them up. The general deduction will probably always be the higher but ...

We have hit the Sweet Spot on income. Since we have no housing costs (house is paid off and we have no mortgage or rent, which really boosts our income), we are in that perfect pocket where we have the most income than is not taxed. It is a goal all people should aim for in retirement. Add to it I do our taxes with free software, State & Fed, and there's another bit of savings in the kitty. (One of the things we have in common is we are both cheap. Damn right we haul out coupons when we eat out!)
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
shiat, I should have proofread that. Autocorrect did a number on the grammar. Oh well.
 
ENS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No itemized deduction for toilet paper hoarders? I cry foul...I mean, not for me....like my cousin's friend. Totally
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: //sadly no one seems to make 151 anymore


It's widely available for rum, maybe not in ohio, but I could grab a bottle within a 5 minute walk, then there's ever clear but I don't hate myself that much
 
valenumr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: moothemagiccow: 95% of people take the standard deduction anyway. Tax deductions are for rich people

Roughly 33%  of taxpayers itemize ...


Has that changed since 2018 or whenever?
 
valenumr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: dukeblue219: moothemagiccow: 95% of people take the standard deduction anyway. Tax deductions are for rich people

Roughly 33%  of taxpayers itemize ...

Shoot, actually it's probably lower with the Trump tax cuts in 2018. My data was from 17... my fault.


Answered before asked!
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: Embden.Meyerhof: Mikey1969: Of course, that's not really the point of donating things. If we don't get compensated, it doesn't matter, she did something to help, and that's the important part.

I thought the important part was being able to humble-brag about your philanthropy to social media?

Is Fark social or antisocial media?


Yes.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: orneryredguy: Embden.Meyerhof: Mikey1969: Of course, that's not really the point of donating things. If we don't get compensated, it doesn't matter, she did something to help, and that's the important part.

I thought the important part was being able to humble-brag about your philanthropy to social media?

Is Fark social or antisocial media?

Yes.


So, it's schroedinger's media? Exists in a quantum state of social superposition?
 
