 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Staples and Office Depot are both offering to laminate your vaccine card for free. And you might want to take them up on the offer, because you're going to need to flash that card a LOT   (cnn.com) divider line
89
    More: Interesting, Need, Vaccination, Want, Covid-19 vaccinations, companies, free laminations, smartphone apps, digital proof of vaccination  
•       •       •

837 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2021 at 9:20 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



89 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If these cards are going to become an essential part of daily life over the next year or two -- which they probably should, if for no other reason than to give businesses the right to refuse service to assholes who won't get vaccinated -- then they probably need to start making them a little more difficult to duplicate.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet, I know where I'm going immediately after I get the second shot.

/Home to bed.
//Then to Staples.
 
wage0048
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Great!  Will they do my Social Security card too?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I should probably get my second shot before that tho, right?
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Do NOT laminate your card, for 2 very good reasons:

1) Some sites are using temperature sensitive ink. Lamination uses heat, it will remove the ink.
2) You may require a booster shot for the variants, especially if something new comes out of Brazil.

Get a top-loader card holder, protection without the lamination.
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hopefully news like this will help convince the misses to accept the shot.

/She has fell into the mommy antivax hole and I don't know how to talk her out of it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Im glad I kept that laminating machine that I got for my birthday in 1987.

Its only been used once to make myself an Honorary X Man card.
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Scan it, take a pic of it on your phone, but as Klivian said, do NOT laminate it. Thought this was covered yesterday.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wdog61: Hopefully news like this will help convince the misses to accept the shot.

/She has fell into the mommy antivax hole and I don't know how to talk her out of it.


Sever
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
mArk oF tHe BeAsT !!11
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wdog61: Hopefully news like this will help convince the misses to accept the shot.

/She has fell into the mommy antivax hole and I don't know how to talk her out of it.


My cousin must be reading the same blogs.  Her kids have all of their other vaccines, but somehow COVID made her stupid.
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wayne's World access all areas
Youtube NuK7V2zJ_6c
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wdog61: Hopefully news like this will help convince the misses to accept the shot.

/She has fell into the mommy antivax hole and I don't know how to talk her out of it.


cordellcordell.comView Full Size
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hard pass. I'll get a polyethylene sleeve for it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If these cards are going to become an essential part of daily life over the next year or two -- which they probably should, if for no other reason than to give businesses the right to refuse service to assholes who won't get vaccinated -- then they probably need to start making them a little more difficult to duplicate.


Probably something permanent. Like a tattoo. But it needs to be easy to see. I'd suggest your right hand or forehead.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Could they have made it a more convenient size then, if we have to carry it around? It's got to get folded to fit in a wallet.
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My SO ran into a new and exciting issue in the vaccination process.  She got dose one (Pfizer) about four weeks ago and was scheduled to get her second dose this coming Wednesday.  Late yesterday, she got a phone call from the pharmacist canceling her appointment because their Walgreens wasn't going to have any second doses available until after Wednesday.  The pharmacist told my SO to try to get an appointment elsewhere because she didn't want to reschedule the appointment only to find out the second doses are still not available at their location.

We're now scrambling for a second appointment since she apparently has a two week window to get the second shot.  Most everything around here is set up to help people looking for the first dose, but there's absolutely nothing on how to get the second dose if your appointment is canceled.

Needless to say, this blows.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Kids! Make Big Money laminating cards in your basement!
finally pays off!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Scan both sides of it or lacking that take a pic of both sides so you have a permanent copy.
 
OldJames
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I ran mine on the copier and reduced it to 70% so it would fit in my wallet, and then laminated it myself. Two months ago.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Kids! Make Big Money laminating cards in your basement!
finally pays off!


as a kid I laminated many a Penny's catalog in the basement.

/mmm full figure bras
 
Koodz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wdog61: Hopefully news like this will help convince the misses to accept the shot.

/She has fell into the mommy antivax hole and I don't know how to talk her out of it.


Suing for sole custody?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If these cards are going to become an essential part of daily life over the next year or two -- which they probably should, if for no other reason than to give businesses the right to refuse service to assholes who won't get vaccinated -- then they probably need to start making them a little more difficult to duplicate.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Alternately, I will offer free antibody titer testing with every punch in the face.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: My SO ran into a new and exciting issue in the vaccination process.  She got dose one (Pfizer) about four weeks ago and was scheduled to get her second dose this coming Wednesday.  Late yesterday, she got a phone call from the pharmacist canceling her appointment because their Walgreens wasn't going to have any second doses available until after Wednesday.  The pharmacist told my SO to try to get an appointment elsewhere because she didn't want to reschedule the appointment only to find out the second doses are still not available at their location.

We're now scrambling for a second appointment since she apparently has a two week window to get the second shot.  Most everything around here is set up to help people looking for the first dose, but there's absolutely nothing on how to get the second dose if your appointment is canceled.

Needless to say, this blows.


Check every other Walgreens within a 100 mile radius. You can do that on their website. You can also switch appointments from one Walgreens to another through their website. And if no appointments show as available, usually new slots show up right after midnight and right after 6 am. Good luck.
 
chewd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: My SO ran into a new and exciting issue in the vaccination process.  She got dose one (Pfizer) about four weeks ago and was scheduled to get her second dose this coming Wednesday.  Late yesterday, she got a phone call from the pharmacist canceling her appointment because their Walgreens wasn't going to have any second doses available until after Wednesday.  The pharmacist told my SO to try to get an appointment elsewhere because she didn't want to reschedule the appointment only to find out the second doses are still not available at their location.

We're now scrambling for a second appointment since she apparently has a two week window to get the second shot.  Most everything around here is set up to help people looking for the first dose, but there's absolutely nothing on how to get the second dose if your appointment is canceled.

Needless to say, this blows.


I was told that if i could not get an appointment during that 2nd shot window, to just show up at a vaccination site with my card & i'd be allowed to "cut in line" in order to get my 2nd shot.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This looks like a job for ... The Laminator!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Klivian: Do NOT laminate your card, for 2 very good reasons:

1) Some sites are using temperature sensitive ink. Lamination uses heat, it will remove the ink.
2) You may require a booster shot for the variants, especially if something new comes out of Brazil.

Get a top-loader card holder, protection without the lamination.


Everyone can see there are slots for other vaxxes. Presumably boosters for variants. How can you record that if it's laminated?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: KarmicDisaster: Kids! Make Big Money laminating cards in your basement!
finally pays off!

as a kid I laminated many a Penny's catalog in the basement.

/mmm full figure bras


Wish I did that with the Jet beauty of the week pages. My mother never noticed why me and brother kept looking for the mail.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If these cards are going to become an essential part of daily life over the next year or two -- which they probably should, if for no other reason than to give businesses the right to refuse service to assholes who won't get vaccinated -- then they probably need to start making them a little more difficult to duplicate.


And more wallet sized.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wdog61: Hopefully news like this will help convince the misses to accept the shot.

/She has fell into the mommy antivax hole and I don't know how to talk her out of it.


You could read a basic college textbook on immunology together and talk about it, chapter by chapter.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: My SO ran into a new and exciting issue in the vaccination process.  She got dose one (Pfizer) about four weeks ago and was scheduled to get her second dose this coming Wednesday.  Late yesterday, she got a phone call from the pharmacist canceling her appointment because their Walgreens wasn't going to have any second doses available until after Wednesday.  The pharmacist told my SO to try to get an appointment elsewhere because she didn't want to reschedule the appointment only to find out the second doses are still not available at their location.

We're now scrambling for a second appointment since she apparently has a two week window to get the second shot.  Most everything around here is set up to help people looking for the first dose, but there's absolutely nothing on how to get the second dose if your appointment is canceled.

Needless to say, this blows.


Losing time on the second dose is not a big deal.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have it tattooed on my forehead.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rancher: Scan it, take a pic of it on your phone, but as Klivian said, do NOT laminate it. Thought this was covered yesterday.


It was but who is counting?   I am sure it will show up again in a few more days

/ am getting my first shot in a few hours
// not laminating the card when I am done with the second shot
/// 3's
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: My SO ran into a new and exciting issue in the vaccination process.  She got dose one (Pfizer) about four weeks ago and was scheduled to get her second dose this coming Wednesday.  Late yesterday, she got a phone call from the pharmacist canceling her appointment because their Walgreens wasn't going to have any second doses available until after Wednesday.  The pharmacist told my SO to try to get an appointment elsewhere because she didn't want to reschedule the appointment only to find out the second doses are still not available at their location.

We're now scrambling for a second appointment since she apparently has a two week window to get the second shot.  Most everything around here is set up to help people looking for the first dose, but there's absolutely nothing on how to get the second dose if your appointment is canceled.

Needless to say, this blows.


Husband had the same issue before our state started issuing the appointments in pairs (which still doesn't promise you get a dose, but at least alerts them of the need).

He went a month and half.  Ended up getting an appointment for the J&J, so now he's got some sort of wierd double sort of vax going on.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Outshined_One: My SO ran into a new and exciting issue in the vaccination process.  She got dose one (Pfizer) about four weeks ago and was scheduled to get her second dose this coming Wednesday.  Late yesterday, she got a phone call from the pharmacist canceling her appointment because their Walgreens wasn't going to have any second doses available until after Wednesday.  The pharmacist told my SO to try to get an appointment elsewhere because she didn't want to reschedule the appointment only to find out the second doses are still not available at their location.

We're now scrambling for a second appointment since she apparently has a two week window to get the second shot.  Most everything around here is set up to help people looking for the first dose, but there's absolutely nothing on how to get the second dose if your appointment is canceled.

Needless to say, this blows.

Husband had the same issue before our state started issuing the appointments in pairs (which still doesn't promise you get a dose, but at least alerts them of the need).

He went a month and half.  Ended up getting an appointment for the J&J, so now he's got some sort of wierd double sort of vax going on.


This is also fine.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Klivian: Do NOT laminate your card, for 2 very good reasons:

1) Some sites are using temperature sensitive ink. Lamination uses heat, it will remove the ink.
2) You may require a booster shot for the variants, especially if something new comes out of Brazil.

Get a top-loader card holder, protection without the lamination.


Do you have a link to something specific?  I feel like there should be a booming industry supplying custom vaccine card solutions (like cell phone cases).  I only know of things for full sized sheets and small like baseball cards.

/I suppose I could just make something custom sized with my heat sealer.
 
salsashark1 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
War Is Peace
 
patrick767
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Klivian: Do NOT laminate your card, for 2 very good reasons:

1) Some sites are using temperature sensitive ink. Lamination uses heat, it will remove the ink.
2) You may require a booster shot for the variants, especially if something new comes out of Brazil.

Get a top-loader card holder, protection without the lamination.


It'd be nice if they'd made them a size that fits in a wallet better. I crammed mine in there anyway. A card holder would definitely make it not fit.

Outshined_One: We're now scrambling for a second appointment since she apparently has a two week window to get the second shot.  Most everything around here is set up to help people looking for the first dose, but there's absolutely nothing on how to get the second dose if your appointment is canceled.


When you sign up, I didn't think it mattered if it's your first shot or your second shot, at least for some places. I initially signed up via our state site before realizing it didn't include the drug stores / grocery stores and there were much earlier appointments open directly through Walgreens or CVS. The state site asked if you were signing up for your first or second shot (presumably so they'd know whether to have you schedule the second one). I thought the Walgreens sign-up did too.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
ProcrastinationStation:

Husband had the same issue before our state started issuing the appointments in pairs (which still doesn't promise you get a dose, but at least alerts them of the need).

He went a month and half.  Ended up getting an appointment for the J&J, so now he's got some sort of wierd double sort of vax going on.

Can he taste and smell the virus now?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Got my second Pfizer jab on Friday. Got the doc to make a copy for their files before the side effects set in. Saturday sucked. Sunday was mostly better. Like a more intense flu shot. Once I had the first jab, CVS told me to walk in 17 to 42 days afterwards and just act like I was picking up a script-they got me the second jab right away. No website scheduling. YMMV.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
glory to arstotzka
 
Godscrack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They also have Covid apps for your phone that you will be able to scan before you go into any store, bank, pay rent or buy a home.
The vaccinated will be the New Chosen Ones for the new era of man.
 
patrick767
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: He went a month and half.  Ended up getting an appointment for the J&J, so now he's got some sort of wierd double sort of vax going on.


Sweet! Please update us if he develops mutant powers!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wage0048: Great!  Will they do my Social Security card too?


You still have your Social Security card? I lost mine decades ago. I probably should apply for a new one.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Godscrack: The vaccinated will be the New Chosen Ones for the new era of man.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Klivian: Do NOT laminate your card, for 2 very good reasons:

1) Some sites are using temperature sensitive ink. Lamination uses heat, it will remove the ink.
2) You may require a booster shot for the variants, especially if something new comes out of Brazil.

Get a top-loader card holder, protection without the lamination.

Do you have a link to something specific?  I feel like there should be a booming industry supplying custom vaccine card solutions (like cell phone cases).  I only know of things for full sized sheets and small like baseball cards.

/I suppose I could just make something custom sized with my heat sealer.


Great. Just great. Now 'card condom' is going to slide into normal lexicon.
 
Bruce the Deuce [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Never did I think I would have to prove that I received experimental pharmaceutical products to participate in society...and everyone cheers it on.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Klivian: Do NOT laminate your card, for 2 very good reasons:

1) Some sites are using temperature sensitive ink. Lamination uses heat, it will remove the ink.
2) You may require a booster shot for the variants, especially if something new comes out of Brazil.

Get a top-loader card holder, protection without the lamination.

Do you have a link to something specific?  I feel like there should be a booming industry supplying custom vaccine card solutions (like cell phone cases).  I only know of things for full sized sheets and small like baseball cards.

/I suppose I could just make something custom sized with my heat sealer.


Vax CardHolder
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: My SO ran into a new and exciting issue in the vaccination process.  She got dose one (Pfizer) about four weeks ago and was scheduled to get her second dose this coming Wednesday.  Late yesterday, she got a phone call from the pharmacist canceling her appointment because their Walgreens wasn't going to have any second doses available until after Wednesday.  The pharmacist told my SO to try to get an appointment elsewhere because she didn't want to reschedule the appointment only to find out the second doses are still not available at their location.

We're now scrambling for a second appointment since she apparently has a two week window to get the second shot.  Most everything around here is set up to help people looking for the first dose, but there's absolutely nothing on how to get the second dose if your appointment is canceled.

Needless to say, this blows.


Walgreens has kind of screwed the pooch here, too. They started with Moderna, then switched to J&J. Some people caught in the middle, scrambling to get that 2nd dose elsewhere. IIRC, you need to get the 2nd Moderna 28-42 days after the 1st, so a 2 week window.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: ProcrastinationStation:

Husband had the same issue before our state started issuing the appointments in pairs (which still doesn't promise you get a dose, but at least alerts them of the need).

He went a month and half.  Ended up getting an appointment for the J&J, so now he's got some sort of wierd double sort of vax going on.

Can he taste and smell the virus now?


Shhh - He's a superhero now.
 
Displayed 50 of 89 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.