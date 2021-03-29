 Skip to content
(Metro)   Overlooked in all the news about the Suez Canal fiasco is the fact that 20 of the shipping containers are filled with "adult toys" ... and that's one thing we definitely don't need a shortage of   (metro.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: Giggity, Red Sea, Suez Canal, Egypt, Containerization, Evertine Magerman, Suez, Dutch news website RTV Noord, Transport  
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not surprising.  Some of those toys are designed to plug up canals.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
boooo
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a bustling secondary market used toys on craigslist.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must have opened one of those containers because a bunch of dildos were driving the ship.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Not surprising.  Some of those toys are designed to plug up canals.


Clearly they didn't use enough lube
 
Spazticus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is NOT what I meant when I asked for some good vibes!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For me, that would translate to "power tools".
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, a critical global system has been clogged by dildos.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's a shiatload of dildos.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lots of people get frustrated when sex toys are blocked from entering the passage...
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oho! Those just aren't toys, those are toys from Bad Dragon.

Google at your peril. Not safe for work.
 
cleek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i heard there's a container of plumbuses on there, too.

and not the cheap kind where the fleeb fills up with its own juice, either.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can make it disappear

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
yms
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ship full of dildos my ass.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Less funny:
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/stuck-in-​s​uez-thousands-of-animals-packed-tight-​in-ship-hulls-1.1583110
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This picture boggles my mind.  I have some equipment that can be containerized and I know how heavy that stuff is.  Just the amount of ballast they need to keep this thing from tipping over muse be incredible.

BOGGLED I TELL YOU GOOD SIR, BOGGLED!
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How many containers are filled with 55 gallon drums of lube?  That's also quite important.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: There is a bustling secondary market used toys on craigslist.


Wah?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Suddenly, the Branch Dildonians are back in the seat of power.

Supply/Demand
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [Fark user image image 820x490]

This picture boggles my mind.  I have some equipment that can be containerized and I know how heavy that stuff is.  Just the amount of ballast they need to keep this thing from tipping over muse be incredible.

BOGGLED I TELL YOU GOOD SIR, BOGGLED!


How was the canal excavated in the 1st place?
I'm surprised they're having such issues just digging the dam thing out.

//if Oregon can blow up a whale, Egypt can blow up a container ship.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: There is a bustling secondary market used toys on craigslist.


Maybe I won't have breakfast today.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's free!
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: AsparagusFTW: There is a bustling secondary market used toys on craigslist.

Wah?


Yeah.  I'm gonna meet someone at the target parking lot and buy their 'gently used' Clitaxx turbo.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [Fark user image image 820x490]

This picture boggles my mind.  I have some equipment that can be containerized and I know how heavy that stuff is.  Just the amount of ballast they need to keep this thing from tipping over muse be incredible.

BOGGLED I TELL YOU GOOD SIR, BOGGLED!

How was the canal excavated in the 1st place?
I'm surprised they're having such issues just digging the dam thing out.

//if Oregon can blow up a whale, Egypt can blow up a container ship.


You did a long ditch then blow up the two ends.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Znuh: Oho! Those just aren't toys, those are toys from Bad Dragon.

Google at your peril. Not safe for work.


TBH a Bad Dragon toy could fill up that canal pretty easily.


/or so I've heard
 
ThunderPelvis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Only one man can handle a job of such...urgency. Such steamy, throbbing urgency. *mops forehead*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Znuh: Oho! Those just aren't toys, those are toys from Bad Dragon.

Google at your peril. Not safe for work.

TBH a Bad Dragon toy could fill up that canal pretty easily.


/or so I've heard


🤔😕
Fark user imageView Full Size


🥺

Fark user imageView Full Size


😢

Fark user imageView Full Size


😭😭
 
1funguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You mean, like, jet skis and four wheelers?

I can wait another year.

Relax.
 
Myrkor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Business complex I work in was having a ice cream social a few summers back.  My boss is chatting with someone and the guy asks if anyone would like a tour of the company where he's a manager.  So we got to tour one of the Fleshlight's facilities while having some ice cream.  The floor manager told us they have three factories and ship 1.5 million units a month.  So not surprising that there are 20 containers full of toys.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Myrkor: Business complex I work in was having a ice cream social a few summers back.  My boss is chatting with someone and the guy asks if anyone would like a tour of the company where he's a manager.  So we got to tour one of the Fleshlight's facilities while having some ice cream.  The floor manager told us they have three factories and ship 1.5 million units a month.  So not surprising that there are 20 containers full of toys.


That wasn't ice cream.
 
