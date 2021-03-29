 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(StudyFinds)   Turns out you never really should go to bed angry. Staying up all night plotting revenge is probably not recommended either   (studyfinds.org) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Emotion, Affect, Daily stressors, Affect display, Affective neuroscience, Psychology, Older adults, Feeling  
•       •       •

498 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2021 at 7:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't go to bed angry if you stress-eat cookies until you're tired.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am now stuck in a loop trying to parse "never really should."
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck you. On the shiat list you go.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Saw a bit recently on how the best revenge is actually revenge.  Pretty funny.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Isn't this just an alternative way of saying, "People with easy problems are less stressed?"

A trivial argument can be resolved, trivially. It doesn't take a long time. It doesn't span days. It's easy to deal with. Or, like the article said, they are so trivial you just avoid the argument.

Arguments that last days aren't stressful because they last days. They are stressful because they are hard to resolve and big enough that you couldn't avoid it.

Telling someone not to go to bed angry and 'resolve' it quickly seems like it is missing the point. If we could do that, we would.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Especially if your wife is named Lorena
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Speak for your self subby. Revenge makes me sleep like a baby.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Especially if your wife is named Lorena


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: You can't go to bed angry if you stress-eat cookies until you're tired.


Working through the digestive fallout the next morning could also keep you distracted.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Plotting revenge inspires creativity, plus it's fun.

"God damn abuser who looks like Hitler, I'll become so god damn rich I'll humiliate him by hiring him as a pooper scooper in front of everyone."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meth, because your raging anger can always be channeled into self destruction.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And so Joe died, 12.2 years earlier than expected, thanks to his July 1991 argument with his wife, Linda; which, unresolved until the next day, was obviously the cause of his death lo these many years and stresses later.
Hello, I'm a science article.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: You can't go to bed angry if you stress-eat cookies until you're tired.



Then you have never been fed a cookie with raisins in them
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I never go to bed angry.

I go to bed drunk and angry.  Big difference.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.