 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   While everyone is going on and on about the container ship fiasco at the Suez Canal, the US considered blasting an alternate route to it through Israel using nuclear bombs in the '60s   (businessinsider.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Israel, Nuclear weapon, Suez Canal, Egypt, Red Sea, Cold War, declassified memorandum, nuclear bombs  
•       •       •

416 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2021 at 8:02 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the 1950s and 1960s the Atomic Energy Commission had a breathtaking array of "nuclear infrastructure" project proposals for "peaceful use of atomic bombs". It's not clear to me whether they were ever serious about any of them, or if it was merely a PR exercise intended to persuade the American public to stop worrying and learn to love the bomb.

The biggest practical problem was, of course, that you irradiated the thing you excavated, but back in the 1950s the US had a spectacularly lackadaisical attitude to radiation (e.g. "let's march a bunch of conscripts into the aftermath of a nuclear test to find out how well they can fight in these conditions"). It's no wonder so many superheroes were created in that period...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I had heard of things like this, but had never followed up.  All of these sound like bad ideas.  The one I've bolded sounds like a spectacularly bad idea.

Proposed uses for nuclear explosives under Project Plowshare included widening the Panama Canal, constructing a new sea-level waterway through Nicaragua nicknamed the Pan-Atomic Canal, cutting paths through mountainous areas for highways, and connecting inland river systems. Other proposals involved blasting caverns for water, natural gas, and petroleum storage. Serious consideration was also given to using these explosives for various mining operations. One proposal suggested using nuclear blasts to connect underground aquifers in Arizona. Another plan involved surface blasting on the western slope of California's Sacramento Valley for a water transport project.[5]

One of the first serious cratering proposals that came close to being carried out was Project Chariot, which would have used several hydrogen bombs to create an artificial harbor at Cape Thompson, Alaska. It was never carried out due to concerns for the native populations and the fact that there was little potential use for the harbor to justify its risk and expense.[10]

Project Carryall,[11] proposed in 1963 by the Atomic Energy Commission, the California Division of Highways (now Caltrans), and the Santa Fe Railway, would have used 22 nuclear explosions to excavate a massive roadcut through the Bristol Mountains in the Mojave Desert, to accommodate construction of Interstate 40 and a new rail line.[5]
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dividing the Holy Land with nukes... what could've possibly gone wrong?
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've got a picture or two of me at Sedan Crater.
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: In the 1950s and 1960s the Atomic Energy Commission had a breathtaking array of "nuclear infrastructure" project proposals for "peaceful use of atomic bombs". It's not clear to me whether they were ever serious about any of them, or if it was merely a PR exercise intended to persuade the American public to stop worrying and learn to love the bomb.

The biggest practical problem was, of course, that you irradiated the thing you excavated, but back in the 1950s the US had a spectacularly lackadaisical attitude to radiation (e.g. "let's march a bunch of conscripts into the aftermath of a nuclear test to find out how well they can fight in these conditions"). It's no wonder so many superheroes were created in that period...


Oh, they were quite serious.  Project Chariot was a plan to excavate an artificial harbor on the North Slope of Alaska with nukes, and it came surprisingly close to happening.  The organized opposition, which eventually killed the project ended up being a major driver in the beginnings of both the modern environmental movement and native rights movement.  Firecracker Boys, by Dan O'Neill, was a pretty good book about the topic.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


They even had an informational video starring a young mathematician, Dr. Ted Kaczynski
 
fireclown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That crazy shiat has Edwin Teller written all over it.  That was one brilliant, utterly loony man.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: In the 1950s and 1960s the Atomic Energy Commission had a breathtaking array of "nuclear infrastructure" project proposals for "peaceful use of atomic bombs". It's not clear to me whether they were ever serious about any of them, or if it was merely a PR exercise intended to persuade the American public to stop worrying and learn to love the bomb.

The biggest practical problem was, of course, that you irradiated the thing you excavated, but back in the 1950s the US had a spectacularly lackadaisical attitude to radiation (e.g. "let's march a bunch of conscripts into the aftermath of a nuclear test to find out how well they can fight in these conditions"). It's no wonder so many superheroes were created in that period...


Of course they were serious. If you could do excavation at such a large scale in an instant instead of needing hundreds of people over the course of years, its an obvious choice. The only thing that stopped them were concerns about radiation.

But if they ever get a conventional explosive that size without the whole radiation bit, you can be damn sure these projects will come back
 
indylaw
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thanks for not poisoning the oceans for centuries, I guess.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: HugeMistake: In the 1950s and 1960s the Atomic Energy Commission had a breathtaking array of "nuclear infrastructure" project proposals for "peaceful use of atomic bombs". It's not clear to me whether they were ever serious about any of them, or if it was merely a PR exercise intended to persuade the American public to stop worrying and learn to love the bomb.

The biggest practical problem was, of course, that you irradiated the thing you excavated, but back in the 1950s the US had a spectacularly lackadaisical attitude to radiation (e.g. "let's march a bunch of conscripts into the aftermath of a nuclear test to find out how well they can fight in these conditions"). It's no wonder so many superheroes were created in that period...

Of course they were serious. If you could do excavation at such a large scale in an instant instead of needing hundreds of people over the course of years, its an obvious choice. The only thing that stopped them were concerns about radiation.

But if they ever get a conventional explosive that size without the whole radiation bit, you can be damn sure these projects will come back


What we know as the "Atomic bomb" has been obsolete for 70 years. Hydrogen bombs were tested in the 50's. All the destruction none of the radiation.  We have it to use.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Futurama - You can't solve all your problems by freezing them boss
Youtube yXOUoinpWD8
"You can't solve all your problems by nuking them, America."
'I think you're forgetting our motto.'
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x355]

They even had an informational video starring a young mathematician, Dr. Ted Kaczynski



.....And now we know the resssssst of the story. Good day.   ;D
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.