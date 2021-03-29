 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   When you offer pay that is less than an unemployment check, it's hard to find employees to work for you
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 It's be time to lower unemployment payments so people will have to get a job.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember back around 2004 when I was out of work for a long time.

'Why would you want to work for us when you're getting unemployment?'

Gee.. I'm using unemployment for rent and basic utilities, and putting gas and groceries on a credit card nearing its limit.. that's not sustainable!
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Democratic answer: Raise the minimum wage so that working is financially more attractive

Republican answer: Lower unemployment benefits so that working is financially necessary
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe stop predicating your industry's profits on the assumption of ready slave labor.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trolled in the boobies.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Democratic answer: Raise the minimum wage so that working is financially more attractive

Republican answer: Lower unemployment benefits so that working is financially necessary


Unfortunately the Democrats only talk about raising the minimum wage to get elected. Once election season is over they do fark-all about it.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raise prices. If a happy meal needs to cost an extra $1 so a worker doesn't have to sleep in his car big deal.
 
Chabash
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When I was giving a presentation to a chamber of commerce meeting, one of the owners was complaining to me about not finding applicants for his position because they would rather collect unemployment.

He was trying to hire a Chief Development Officer. I told him the person he's trying to hire is not on unemployment and probably never has been. If you want to actually attract someone, offer more than $18/hr.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the "five workers" propping up that restaurant. Chances are that they are being terribly overworked for not enough pay, and the dolts in charge are shocked that they have no applicants because the compensation is insufficient.

When they say that unemployment pays more and no one is applying, they are soooooo close to getting it.
 
acouvis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Unfortunately the Democrats only talk about raising the minimum wage to get elected. Once election season is over they do fark-all about it.

Republican answer: Lower unemployment benefits so that working is financially necessary

Unfortunately the Democrats only talk about raising the minimum wage to get elected. Once election season is over they do fark-all about it.


unfortunately there are those like Joe Manchin who think the minimum wage should be set to about half of its buying power in the 1970s...
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Unfortunately the Democrats only talk about raising the minimum wage to get elected. Once election season is over they do fark-all about it.

Republican answer: Lower unemployment benefits so that working is financially necessary

Unfortunately the Democrats only talk about raising the minimum wage to get elected. Once election season is over they do fark-all about it.


Oh hey, welcome to the business tab. Still don't know how politics work I see?
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Democratic answer: Raise the minimum wage so that working is financially more attractive

Republican answer: Lower unemployment benefits so that working is financially necessary


I have a brother in law who owns a business. He complains that nobody wants to work hard anymore, that he can't find good workers, and that they'd rather take an easy minimum wage job (Canada, so that's quite a bit higher) than work for him for an extra buck an hour

Completely sailed over his head that he should find a way to actually attract people because an extra buck an hour was not going to cut it to work in his place.

A believer in the free market, but not necessarily an "understander" of it
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Oh hey, welcome to the business tab. Still don't know how politics work I see?

Republican answer: Lower unemployment benefits so that working is financially necessary

Unfortunately the Democrats only talk about raising the minimum wage to get elected. Once election season is over they do fark-all about it.

Oh hey, welcome to the business tab. Still don't know how politics work I see?


I just described how politics works. Luckily it's still there for you to read and learn yourself.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Unfortunately the Democrats only talk about raising the minimum wage to get elected. Once election season is over they do fark-all about it.

Republican answer: Lower unemployment benefits so that working is financially necessary

Unfortunately the Democrats only talk about raising the minimum wage to get elected. Once election season is over they do fark-all about it.


yup.  Joe manchin has already defected.  This same thing happened about 10 years ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I present Joe Lieberman
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I talked to one owner who literally thinks people are not worth being paid a livable wage
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When any business or business owner whines "I'm not able to find qualified employees..." one always needs to mentally add "...at the wages I am offering" to the sentence.

You offer more and people will apply. You offer even more atop that, and even better people will apply. You get what, and who, you pay for. Always. And if you lowball enough you get shiatty scuzzballs who actively rip you off and degrade your business.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Oh hey, welcome to the business tab. Still don't know how politics work I see?

Republican answer: Lower unemployment benefits so that working is financially necessary

Unfortunately the Democrats only talk about raising the minimum wage to get elected. Once election season is over they do fark-all about it.

Oh hey, welcome to the business tab. Still don't know how politics work I see?


So glad your basic understanding of economy is: "If Boss A offers below living wages for Applicants A - Z and only Applicant Q accepts, how many pairs boots does Employee Q have to lick before he gets a 1 % raise that is outpaced by inflation?"
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I just described how politics works. Luckily it's still there for you to read and learn yourself.

Republican answer: Lower unemployment benefits so that working is financially necessary

Unfortunately the Democrats only talk about raising the minimum wage to get elected. Once election season is over they do fark-all about it.

Oh hey, welcome to the business tab. Still don't know how politics work I see?

I just described how politics works. Luckily it's still there for you to read and learn yourself.


No you described how politics works the way an 8th grader understands it. But again, not too different from your normal shtick, so no surprises. I bet Nancy Pelosi is in on the min wage not being raised too, right?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
States should eliminate the measures that let restaurants pay tipped staff less than minimum wage. It really farks them over. Back in college I waited tables in places where >80% of my hourly went straight into tax withholding based on my assumed amount of tips from sales.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: TDWCom29: AdmirableSnackbar: HugeMistake: Democratic answer: Raise the minimum wage so that working is financially more attractive

Republican answer: Lower unemployment benefits so that working is financially necessary

Unfortunately the Democrats only talk about raising the minimum wage to get elected. Once election season is over they do fark-all about it.

Oh hey, welcome to the business tab. Still don't know how politics work I see?

So glad your basic understanding of economy is: "If Boss A offers below living wages for Applicants A - Z and only Applicant Q accepts, how many pairs boots does Employee Q have to lick before he gets a 1 % raise that is outpaced by inflation?"


Yeah that's what I'm saying dopey. The min wage should be raised significantly. The vast majority of Democrats aren't the ones who should be blamed for it not being raised
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Oh hey, welcome to the business tab. Still don't know how politics work I see?

Republican answer: Lower unemployment benefits so that working is financially necessary

Unfortunately the Democrats only talk about raising the minimum wage to get elected. Once election season is over they do fark-all about it.

Oh hey, welcome to the business tab. Still don't know how politics work I see?


It's also a bold faced lie.  Most Democrats support the legislation but there aren't enough votes to get it passed.  Also check out which states have actually raised minimum wage over the years and which party was behind it.  And as usual, nothing to say about Republicans.  Again.

https://edlabor.house.gov/media/press​-​releases/top-democrats-introduce-bill-​raising-minimum-wage-to-15-by-2025
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Persnickety: TDWCom29: AdmirableSnackbar: HugeMistake: Democratic answer: Raise the minimum wage so that working is financially more attractive

Republican answer: Lower unemployment benefits so that working is financially necessary

Unfortunately the Democrats only talk about raising the minimum wage to get elected. Once election season is over they do fark-all about it.

Oh hey, welcome to the business tab. Still don't know how politics work I see?

It's also a bold faced lie.  Most Democrats support the legislation but there aren't enough votes to get it passed.  Also check out which states have actually raised minimum wage over the years and which party was behind it.  And as usual, nothing to say about Republicans.  Again.

https://edlabor.house.gov/media/press-​releases/top-democrats-introduce-bill-​raising-minimum-wage-to-15-by-2025


No you see, everyone is equally bad maaaaaaaaaan
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Persnickety: TDWCom29: AdmirableSnackbar: HugeMistake: Democratic answer: Raise the minimum wage so that working is financially more attractive

Republican answer: Lower unemployment benefits so that working is financially necessary

Unfortunately the Democrats only talk about raising the minimum wage to get elected. Once election season is over they do fark-all about it.

Oh hey, welcome to the business tab. Still don't know how politics work I see?

It's also a bold faced lie.  Most Democrats support the legislation but there aren't enough votes to get it passed.  Also check out which states have actually raised minimum wage over the years and which party was behind it.  And as usual, nothing to say about Republicans.  Again.

https://edlabor.house.gov/media/press-​releases/top-democrats-introduce-bill-​raising-minimum-wage-to-15-by-2025


I mean, it's painfully obvious to anyone paying attention that most Democrats are working very hard to get the min wage raised.

Gallant says: What we should do is get more Democrats to replace Republicans in Congress

Goofus says: Everyone is equally bad. I'm going to sit home and pout for the rest of my life
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: No you see, everyone is equally bad maaaaaaaaaan

Republican answer: Lower unemployment benefits so that working is financially necessary

Unfortunately the Democrats only talk about raising the minimum wage to get elected. Once election season is over they do fark-all about it.

Oh hey, welcome to the business tab. Still don't know how politics work I see?

It's also a bold faced lie.  Most Democrats support the legislation but there aren't enough votes to get it passed.  Also check out which states have actually raised minimum wage over the years and which party was behind it.  And as usual, nothing to say about Republicans.  Again.

https://edlabor.house.gov/media/press-​releases/top-democrats-introduce-bill-​raising-minimum-wage-to-15-by-2025

No you see, everyone is equally bad maaaaaaaaaan


If neither side is passing a minimum wage hike, Republicans because of spite to anyone who isn't wealthy and Democrats because they don't purge the right wing coddlers/collaborators from their party, does it really matter to the minimum wage worker that gets no benefit either way to pick the side that says, "See, we wanna help you, but we just can't (every time)"?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Despite the opening, many restaurants in Israel are finding it hard to get enough workers. Here, restaurants and cafes are exempt from minimum wage laws, and the servers almost always work 100% for tips.

So, they prefer to continue getting government assistance. I wonder why.

/ did i just start a tipping thread?
// crap
/// three
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's farking Rockford IL. Every conversation starts with "What STD do you have, and how you treat it ?".
/You guys might think I'm joking
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Unfortunately the Democrats only talk about raising the minimum wage to get elected. Once election season is over they do fark-all about it.

Republican answer: Lower unemployment benefits so that working is financially necessary

Unfortunately the Democrats only talk about raising the minimum wage to get elected. Once election season is over they do fark-all about it.


Here ya go.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Persnickety: Most Democrats support the legislation but there aren't enough votes to get it passed.


If they wanted to have the votes to pass higher minimum wage, they would have the votes to do it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Trolled in the boobies.


One of my favorite pastimes is trolling for boobies.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Alphax: I remember back around 2004 when I was out of work for a long time.

'Why would you want to work for us when you're getting unemployment?'

Gee.. I'm using unemployment for rent and basic utilities, and putting gas and groceries on a credit card nearing its limit.. that's not sustainable!


Last time I was on unemployment, around 2009 I was getting $585/week to replace a paycheck that had been $2300 after taxes every two weeks.  Yeah I might have killed someone who asked me that. Especially with a wife and kid at home getting quietly scared as our savings dwindled and they couldn't see a doctor.
 
farkdd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: TDWCom29: Persnickety: TDWCom29: AdmirableSnackbar: HugeMistake: Democratic answer: Raise the minimum wage so that working is financially more attractive

Republican answer: Lower unemployment benefits so that working is financially necessary

Unfortunately the Democrats only talk about raising the minimum wage to get elected. Once election season is over they do fark-all about it.

Oh hey, welcome to the business tab. Still don't know how politics work I see?

It's also a bold faced lie.  Most Democrats support the legislation but there aren't enough votes to get it passed.  Also check out which states have actually raised minimum wage over the years and which party was behind it.  And as usual, nothing to say about Republicans.  Again.

https://edlabor.house.gov/media/press-​releases/top-democrats-introduce-bill-​raising-minimum-wage-to-15-by-2025

No you see, everyone is equally bad maaaaaaaaaan

If neither side is passing a minimum wage hike, Republicans because of spite to anyone who isn't wealthy and Democrats because they don't purge the right wing coddlers/collaborators from their party, does it really matter to the minimum wage worker that gets no benefit either way to pick the side that says, "See, we wanna help you, but we just can't (every time)"?


Yes. Because if enough voters elected enough Democrats who campaigned on raising minimum wage, it would happen. If Democrats can barely eke out a 50-50 tie in the Senate with a couple of red-state centrists/Republican-lites, then they probably can't get it passed. If it was 65-35? Yeah, they'd get it done.
 
