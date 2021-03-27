 Skip to content
 
(Forbes)   The real Baywatch brings in the booty   (forbes.com) divider line
10
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Overtime pay drove earnings into corporate executive range.

The ocean was there more often than expected?

They are making out even better than police officers in Massachusetts.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cushy government position pays well. News at 11:00.

I just hope the workers on the ground get their fair share. Being a beach lifeguard isn't all sitting inn the tower and blowing whistles. When I was there for a couple of summers on Long Island, we trained for a few hours three times a week. Doing wind sprints on sand and practice rescues is exhausting.
 
suze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Graft.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Plus all the alcohol and drugs they can confiscate.

Pretty sweet deal.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Living next to the beach just costs that much in Los Angeles.  You don't want your lifeguards to have to commute through all that traffic do you?  DO YOU?!
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Cushy government position pays well. News at 11:00.


I think the story here isn't that they're paid well, but that they're overpaid and that taxpayers are footing the bill.

$300,000 for a lifeguard isn't normal and the fact that overtime accounts for so much of the cost for many of these lifeguards demonstrates poor management. Reminds me of the BART janitor who made nearly $300k annually
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I remember when I lived in SF the bus drivers had a contract that if they worked a non-scheduled day it was treated as overtime (regardless of hours) and they could call in a stupid number of times without penalty.

They would call in on their scheduled days, answer calls to work on their off days, and watch the "overtime" roll in.

Also SF Bay Area the BART union is in charge of training operators and they purposefully fail people out of the training program to make sure the are chronically understaffed and can get overtime.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well of course they're getting overtime - it's all that slow-motion work they're doing.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The author seems to have a bone to pick with public employees.
FTA: "Why beach lifeguards earn so much money is a question L.A. taxpayers might start asking. A lifeguard's job can be dangerous, but it's unclear why residents should foot the bill for so much overtime when the state's public employees already cost taxpayers $45 billon "

From his Wikipedia page: "Andrzejewski was one of seven Republican to file with the Illinois State Board of Elections to be placed on the ballot"
He's basically one of those tools who thinks that government works should not earn a living wage.

The pay of California beach lifeguards come up every few years. The ones making a lot of money, as listed in the article, are the chief lifeguards who manage the departments. He would likely not a bat an eye at police chief pay.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meh. I'm not going to play crabs in a bucket over mostly low six figure incomes in LA. Revisit overtime rules and call it a day.
 
