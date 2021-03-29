 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN) NewsFlash Unblock like an Egyptian   (msn.com) divider line
49
    More: NewsFlash  
•       •       •

1489 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2021 at 12:30 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
good I had Some Slippers that Were Backordered!

/xD
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A nice strong cup of coffee ought to finish the job.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Deepfake news has you.
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had to have happened, its a given.
 
culebra
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
400 million pounds and over quarter mile long.  hard to wrap my head around it
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is the episode where it sinks, right?
 
petuniapup
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: 400 million pounds and over quarter mile long.  hard to wrap my head around it


That's what she said?
 
thisispete
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Better out than in.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pdieten
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So they were able to take advantage of the high tide? I thought I heard that was coming
 
Slow To Return
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
hot dog in a hallway dot gif
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
RELEASE...THE LAWYERS!
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ever Gone
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Videos of it floating straight(ish)

https://twitter.com/Joyce_Karam/statu​s​/1376381293739511810
 
whenIsayGO
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
istheshipstillstuck.com has it listed as "sort of"
 
Summoner101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sometimes it takes a bit to tug one out.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
mediaproxy.salon.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Outlawtsar: RELEASE...THE LAWYERS!


Do we have to?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
then what are those little ships called?
they're Ferry boats.
really? I didn't know we had our own Navy!
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: [Fark user image image 588x277]


What? Empty their poop storage tanks?!?
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Another now that it's getting light outside

https://twitter.com/ahmermkhan/status​/​1376394287533858818
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
yay we defeated socialism or something
 
ukexpat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So where is the nearest port where she can dock so they can assess the damage? It ain't over yet.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Finally implemented the imodium.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I guess it finally worked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Outlawtsar: RELEASE...THE LAWYERS!


For the lawsuez?
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Time lapse of the process :

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ukexpat: So where is the nearest port where she can dock so they can assess the damage? It ain't over yet.


Better question.... how much damage did it do to the canal?  And how much damage did the recovery effort do?

There is a good chance its partially blocked right now, and the right ship to hit an unexpected sand/mud bar is going to fark it all up, again.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Outlawtsar: RELEASE...THE LAWYERS!


The Simpsons The lawyers
Youtube rRGDkxa6CSw
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is awesome. Now let's see what he will turn our focus on next.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Better question.... how much damage did it do to the canal?  And how much damage did the recovery effort do?


Both probably enhanced the size of the canal.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But did Charo and Ron Pallilo find love on the Lido Deck?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Dutch win again!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: [Fark user image 588x277]


Okay, I give up.  What would be the funniest thing.  (Dewey blames it on her vaccine shot, yeah, that's it.)
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Debarge ain't just a canal in the Suez.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: 400 million pounds and over quarter mile long.  hard to wrap my head around it


I mean, once it's been splattered? I don't know what we'd dilute your dome shake with.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Debarge ain't just a canal in the Suez.


You're right.

Rhythm Of The Night
Youtube eFs8FeXXW-k
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: This is awesome. Now let's see what he will turn our focus on next.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Mokmo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's heading changed to the right direction. Good. It'll be interesting how much flak the Suez pilot will get over this...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: This is awesome. Now let's see what he will turn our focus on next.


Whatever it is, we know it won't be as entertaining as this.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Has anyone sold the screenplay to Tom Hanks yet?

He could play a salvage master.

[Tom Hanks]
"Suck that sand harder, Boatswain!"

[David Tennant]
"We're sucking as hard as we can, Captain!""I dunno how much longer she'll take it, Sir!"

[Hanks]
"She'll take it till she comes! Is that understood sailor?"

/no f*cking idea where I was going with this...
//it's nice to see the Mediterraneans anus open again.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Huh-farking-zah.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lies!
https://isitstillstuck.com
 
wademh
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pdieten: So they were able to take advantage of the high tide? I thought I heard that was coming


Funny thing, the movement came a low tide. They had been dredging around the bow all night to try to undermine some large rock structure it was stuck on. At low tide, it would be pushing down on that harder and perhaps that helped pushing the sides out. Tide is now rising. It will rise 4 1/2 feet in the next 4 1/2 hours.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dr. King in front of the ....ummmm....canal. Sorta.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.