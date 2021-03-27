 Skip to content
(Politico)   Why yes, there is a list of extremist groups the feds are keeping an eye on   (politico.com) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Article starts off dropping a big BSAB with a dash of antifa-booga-booga and ends with GQP Cultist dismissing extremists in the military.

Well done, Politico, you hacks.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let me guess, ACLU?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Flags from the left-wing Antifa movement.

Yes, those covert bastards who are against fascism--and that are in the military--are one of the problems.

/stopped reading right there.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They add in Anti-fa to mollify the yammering nitwits of the right who would scream "well what about antifa" if they didn't.   They also know that now their until leaders are primed to keep a weather eye out for a dozen RW hate groups that will try to infiltrate the military, and one left wing one that doesn't exist, and would hate the military if it did.

win-win
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The actual DoD slideshow is pretty well done.

Let's just wait for the hissy-fits over why "My group shouldn't be on there! Why do they hate us? WE'RE BEING OPPRESSED OVER HERE!!!"
 
Bruscar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I notice TurningPoint USA wasn't listed in the article. I suppose that is because so many members of the military, including military recruiters, are open members of the organization that sent 80 busloads of people to the January 6, 2021 insurrection. We wouldn't want anything, not even democracy, to slow down the meat grinder.
 
LL316
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTA - Anarchist extremism, meanwhile, opposes all forms of government, the document says, along with capitalism and corporations. It cites as examples the left-wing Antifa and Occupy movements, as well as the Workers' Solidarity Alliance.

Weird.  So Patton anti capitalism or anti corporation?
 
