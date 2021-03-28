 Skip to content
(CNN)   He's not getting too old for this sh*t   (cnn.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Hollywood has taught us anything, it's that cops die just before retirement. This guy's gonna live forever.
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You take the time to type a * but you can't be bothered to spell "too" correctly?
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The training coordinators descriptive abilities leave much to be desired.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just went to GIS a pic of Abe Vigoda as Fish, b/c was supposed to a very old cop.

But he was only 54 when he was on Barney Miller.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I just went to GIS a pic of Abe Vigoda as Fish, b/c was supposed to a very old cop.

But he was only 54 when he was on Barney Miller.


Abe Vigoda was 65 years old for 40 years
 
great_tigers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Too


Fewer
 
saberXray
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've always been of the opinion that if you have the option to retire (that is, money isn't your primary concern), you should do so to leave opportunities for the younger generation.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

saberXray: I've always been of the opinion that if you have the option to retire (that is, money isn't your primary concern), you should do so to leave opportunities for the younger generation.


Lump of labor fallacy.
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*checks Guide to Millennial Affairs*

The f*ck is retirement?
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He's been too old for this shiat. Now he's just too everything for anything.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Officer LC "Buckshot" Smith

Save the "Buckshot"; turn up the band.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I just went to GIS a pic of Abe Vigoda as Fish, b/c was supposed to a very old cop.

But he was only 54 when he was on Barney Miller.


Wasn't he about the same age as the guy playing Barney?  We just think he was old because he was playing a character who was old.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"lady friend"

Giggity
 
Gramma
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrparks: *checks Guide to Millennial Affairs*

The f*ck is retirement?


It isn't in my edition of 'Boomer Affairs' either.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

saberXray: I've always been of the opinion that if you have the option to retire (that is, money isn't your primary concern), you should do so to leave opportunities for the younger generation.


Maybe he's just happier working. Maybe there's nothing else he wants to do.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: brainlordmesomorph: I just went to GIS a pic of Abe Vigoda as Fish, b/c was supposed to a very old cop.

But he was only 54 when he was on Barney Miller.

Wasn't he about the same age as the guy playing Barney?  We just think he was old because he was playing a character who was old.


(Hal Linden)

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Yeah but he even doesn't look as old I as I remember. But I was 10 back then.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wonder how he got the nickname?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are we getting weekly updates on this guy now?
 
