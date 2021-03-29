 Skip to content
(Guardian)   UK schools saw over 60,000 racist incidents in five years   (theguardian.com) divider line
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Uh no. Thats only what was reported. The real number is probably 5x higher than that
 
orbister
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Uh no. Thats only what was reported. The real number is probably 5x higher than that


Sixty thousand a year, then? Out of (approximately) twelve million children in school, that's a problem about which something can be done.
 
Naido [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
a racist incident being defined as any situation perceived to be racist by the alleged victim or any other person

Sounds legit.
 
Cormee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Brexit hasn't made them more open and welcoming
 
aagrajag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Naido: a racist incident being defined as any situation perceived to be racist by the alleged victim or any other person

Sounds legit.


In other words: this is meaningless.

It reminds me of incidents in which a guy walking home, on the sidewalk, from a restaurant at which he had consumed a single beer, getting run over by a perfectly sober driver screwing around on his phone, are classified as "alcohol-related" fatalities.

I have no doubt that there are many incidents occurring genuinely born of racial animus, but holy methodological fail, Batman...
 
Muta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I bet its the Welsh.  Those guy are bastards.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Inb4 the funny guy
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At my school we insulted everybody equally
 
