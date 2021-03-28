 Skip to content
(NBC News)   What would Jesus do? Have a threesome and then beg #3 to kill your spouse   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If Jesus is God and God is everywhere, Jesus has already been in that guy's wife. And also in the pastor.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kristie Evans, 47, and Kahlil Square, 26, face charges of first-degree murder in the March 22 killing


Was Kristie in a 'love triangle'? Nope, a 'love Square.'
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The smoking hot suspects...

ktul.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Kristie Evans, 47, and Kahlil Square, 26, face charges of first-degree murder in the March 22 killing


Was Kristie in a 'love triangle'? Nope, a 'love Square.'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: The smoking hot suspects...

[ktul.com image 850x478]


And here was I thinking TFA needed pics.
/Barf
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Least giggity threesome ever, I would not watch the video on Bing.
 
Amoment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well. Run of the mill Christians insides exposed. The mask is off.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Earlier, the couple had threesomes with Square at a Super 8, the documents allege. Kristie Evans continued to have a secret relationship with Square and told him that David Evans was verbally abusive toward her, saying she was "fat, ugly and a whore," the affidavit says.

Well, to be fair, do truth nuggets really count as abuse?
 
log_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she totally looks worth throwing your life away.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: The smoking hot suspects...

[ktul.com image 850x478]


Is he going to get extra time for going to bed with her?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sorry, but the victim is better off dead.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Something something another white guy gets to kill people and be arrested something something  if he were black the police would've shot him something something amidoingitright
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Those two are a 3-way by themselves.  (I'm fat so I can say that.)
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dyhchong: FTA: Earlier, the couple had threesomes with Square at a Super 8, the documents allege. Kristie Evans continued to have a secret relationship with Square and told him that David Evans was verbally abusive toward her, saying she was "fat, ugly and a whore," the affidavit says.

Well, to be fair, do truth nuggets really count as abuse?


He wasn't wrong.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Threesomes always end up messy, in one way or another.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
HFS... WWJFMK?
 
