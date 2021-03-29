 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Kite surfing done wrong: They find your body in another country   (mynbc5.com) divider line
7
    More: Sad, United States, Vermont, Unmanned aerial vehicle, Sheriff, Pathology, Coroner, Canadian authorities, Criminal Investigation Department  
•       •       •

382 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2021 at 12:20 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Try paragliding.
Take off in the Swiss Alps and are found 5 months later in Greece.
Encased in ice, your clothes torn to shreds and the body not fairing much better.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That must have been one hell of a flight.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Kite surfing near Quebec?  Isn't it about 2 degrees C about now?
 
daffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think his kite was a bit too big.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I guess he caught the Gulfstream
 
WhoGAS [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He'll get better.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.