 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oregon Live)   Some neighborhood associations are rallying to help their homeless neighbors, rather than rally for their removal or ejection   (oregonlive.com) divider line
15
    More: Cool, Homelessness in the United States, neighborhood association, WANT, Homelessness, Neighborhood association, downtown Portland church, retiree David Dickson, Downtown Neighborhood Association  
•       •       •

310 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2021 at 11:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Remember humanity and compassion? That's what this story is about.

The Hollies - He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother
Youtube Jl5vi9ir49g
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why does the wealthiest country in the world have homeless people?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

revrendjim: Why does the wealthiest country in the world have homeless people?


Because folks love to have someone to look down on and complain about? Plus, those tax dollars going to shelters and mental health programs? A waste of time and money, when God can sort it all out, and obviously a Compassionate God has decided that the poor need to suffer more.

Or it's a test to see if folks ACTUALLY read Leviticus beyond the "no sexin' menfolk like wimmenfolk," portion of the show. Lots of Old Testament and New Testament passages about helping out those in need, not gleaning your fields, and extending a hand, but hey, that goes out the window when it comes to people thinking about those Lucky Duckies who get three squares and a cot that they have to pay for--along with the dollars that come out of their entire communities' tax base as well, or State budgets, with Federal aid. Truly, what it comes down to is that the homeless are hated by God, and that's why he took their stuff.

I sometimes wonder if I read the SAME Bible as a kid, because some American's version of compassion is kinda dickish. Though, to be fair, there are a lot of atheists who are kind of dicks about this sort of thing too. And some Buddhists even. If you can justify doing something kind and compassionate, chances are someone else will find ways to justify ignoring suffering.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

revrendjim: Why does the wealthiest country in the world have homeless people?



The only way you can make that concentrated wealth is to remove money from the system and keep it for yourself. Everyone tries to remove money from the system because American dream. This leads to putting the bottom part of the population under duress, and duress can lead to homelessness because there are no social services because remove money from the system took care of that.

Social services would mitigate that but eliminating poorness would eliminate it entirely.

Social services would mean giving the poors money, many people hate that idea. Eliminating poorness would literally be communism, and many people hate that idea too.

So, homeless it is.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Portland was nothing but smouldering ash?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: Why does the wealthiest country in the world have homeless people?


mostly addiction and mental illness.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: I thought Portland was nothing but smouldering ash?


That's just the false front that's put up to discouraged a-holes from moving to the area.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chucknasty: revrendjim: Why does the wealthiest country in the world have homeless people?

mostly addiction and mental illness.


True that. But those afflictions are not new nor only found here. The explosion in the numbers of the homeless is dramatic. I have no idea why. Who are the homeless? How do they finance their need for food and substances of abuse? What alternatives are there?
My family has a member with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. His parents are paying for an apartment for him, but he refuses to use it and lives in the streets in a midwest city whose winter climate makes this a hard thing to do. We're out of ideas on helping him.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
South Park: California love
Youtube Tw_EVvuEDKo
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chucknasty: revrendjim: Why does the wealthiest country in the world have homeless people?

mostly addiction and mental illness.


Well, here in Portland, NIMBY groups and idiotic zoning laws play an outside role as well in keeping the housing supply as small as possible.
 
daffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Why does the wealthiest country in the world have homeless people?


Let's see, oh yeah, we are not all rich. A few people are rich, the rest of us wish we were.  Some of us try to live like we are. That never goes well.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Why does the wealthiest country in the world have homeless people?


Not in any particular order:

.
Stimulants

Opioids

Alcohol
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: revrendjim: Why does the wealthiest country in the world have homeless people?

Not in any particular order:

.
Stimulants

Opioids

Alcohol


They don't have those in countries that have the Dole?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: revrendjim: Why does the wealthiest country in the world have homeless people?

Not in any particular order:

.
Stimulants

Opioids

Alcohol

They don't have those in countries that have the Dole?


The question (I thought) is why are these guys homeless.

There are plenty of people who drink and drug themselves stupid on a regular basis, but they still find a way to pay their bills.

The guys with the signs are the ones who cant pull that off.

That doesn't mean I won't give them a fiver to buy themselves a ration of terrible vodak though.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: waxbeans: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: revrendjim: Why does the wealthiest country in the world have homeless people?

Not in any particular order:

.
Stimulants

Opioids

Alcohol

They don't have those in countries that have the Dole?

The question (I thought) is why are these guys homeless.

There are plenty of people who drink and drug themselves stupid on a regular basis, but they still find a way to pay their bills.

The guys with the signs are the ones who cant pull that off.

That doesn't mean I won't give them a fiver to buy themselves a ration of terrible vodak though.


🤜🤛
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.