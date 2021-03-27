 Skip to content
 
(Lowell Sun)   Stealing a bike from the train station? Get as far away from the train station as you can, as fast as you can, so you aren't still riding it right across the street when its owner calls the cops   (lowellsun.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Transport, Tewksbury Police, Tewksbury man, 44-year-old Jason Ventolieri, Boston's Back Bay station, Orange Line, Boston, stolen bicycle  
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I ran away once when I was 15 with two other girls. Made it to the closest city. Had the taxi driver drop us off at the train station.

Cops picked us up 10 minutes later.

Yup, the train station was across the street from the police station.

If I could find that taxi driver, I'd give him a huge hug.
 
